April 1, 2017 8:03 PM

High school roundup: Aynor outslugs Myrtle Beach on diamond

From staff reports

Boys soccer

(At) Providence Athletic Club 4, North Myrtle Beach 0: The Chiefs lost in an Airport Select Invitational Tournament consolation match.

Baseball

(At) Aynor 10, Myrtle Beach 7: Walt Richardson, Nick Fowler and Blake Collins each homered as the Blue Jackets outslugged the Seahawks.

MB

110

311

0

7

9

3

Aynor

001

603

x

10

13

2

WP: Spencer Sarvis. LP: Tyler Burgess. Top hitters: Myrtle Beach: Luke Edwards 2-4, RBI, 2 runs; Dawton Todd 2-4; Jonah Mcelheney 1-4, RBI; Carson Knight 1-2, run. Aynor: Blake Collins 2-4, RBi, run; Seth Hucks 3-4, 2 runs; Walt Richardson 1-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Nick Fowler 1-3, run 3 RBIs; Luke Martin 2-3, RBI, run; Seth Ward 1-2, 2 RBIs.

