High school roundup: Aynor outslugs Myrtle Beach on diamond

Boys soccer
(At) Providence Athletic Club 4, North Myrtle Beach 0: The Chiefs lost in an Airport Select Invitational Tournament consolation match.
Baseball
(At) Aynor 10, Myrtle Beach 7: Walt Richardson, Nick Fowler and Blake Collins each homered as the Blue Jackets outslugged the Seahawks.
MB
110
311
0
—
7
9
3
Aynor
001
603
x
—
10
13
2
WP: Spencer Sarvis. LP: Tyler Burgess. Top hitters: Myrtle Beach: Luke Edwards 2-4, RBI, 2 runs; Dawton Todd 2-4; Jonah Mcelheney 1-4, RBI; Carson Knight 1-2, run. Aynor: Blake Collins 2-4, RBi, run; Seth Hucks 3-4, 2 runs; Walt Richardson 1-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Nick Fowler 1-3, run 3 RBIs; Luke Martin 2-3, RBI, run; Seth Ward 1-2, 2 RBIs.
