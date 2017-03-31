Bodge tosses no-hitter in game that provides further good news for Myrtle Beach baseball

One of a few seniors on a relatively young baseball squad, Cameron Bodge is pretty used to having to set the tone.
On some occasions, motivation comes in the form of an uplifting word. More often than not, however, Bodge offers it through his play.
What’s more uplifting than pitching a no-hitter? Clinching a playoff berth in the process, maybe.
Bodge went the distance Friday night, not yielding a hit as Myrtle Beach shut out Wilson, 4-0.
The Seahawks pitcher was masterful, completing his work in only 73 pitches — 52 of which went for strikes. Bodge struck out seven Tiger batters while not issuing a walk.
Wilson’s only base runners came by way of two Myrtle Beach errors.
“It was kind of a whole team effort,” Bodge said. “We were able to get the momentum going early. It all started with throwing strikes, and when you do that it makes things that much easier.”
With the game scoreless through three, the Seahawks broke the seal in the fourth inning, with Bodge helping himself with a single to bring home Jackson Thomas. They would add another in the fifth, as a Thomas single allowed Jay Morris to cross home plate.
Myrtle Beach would add two more in the sixth, which would be more than enough for its senior workhorse.
“Wilson always seems to be the underdog, and those tend to be the teams that bite you in the butt if you’re not careful,” he said. “But we wanted to mute that threat and jump on them the best we could.”
After completing the feat, Bodge said he received more than his share of congratulatory hugs and handshakes from teammates and coaches. More importantly, the effort helped the Seahawks become the first Region VII-4A club to punch its ticket to the playoffs.
“That is something we’ve been talking about all year,” he said. “This is a great team, and we love the chemistry we have. Hopefully we can continue to play good defense … if we do that, there is no doubt our offense will come around too.”
MB
000
112
0
—
4
10
2
Wilson
000
000
0
—
0
0
3
WP: Cameron Bodge. LP: Jaquan Samuel. Top hitters: MB: Jackson Thomas 3-for-4, R, RBI; Lawson Cribb 2-for-4, R; Cameron Bodge 2-for-3, RBI.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
