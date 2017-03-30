High school roundup: Hemingway gem pushes Conway softball closer to region title

Baseball
Marion 3, Carvers Bay 0: The Bears were unable to figure out Marion pitcher Ronnie King, who yielded three hits and no runs in leading the Swamp Foxes to a win.
Marion’s Peyton Britt was 3-for-3 in the game with a run scored, while Dawson Hunsucker was 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
WP: Ronnie King LP: Seth Williams
South Florence 7, Socastee 1: The Braves remained winless in Region VI-5A play as South Florence rolled to victory.
Waccamaw 3, Lake City 1: A gem by Reid Edwards allowed the Warriors to pull into a first place tie with Lake City on Thursday, avenging an earlier loss to their Region VI-3A foe.
Edwards pitched a complete game, striking out eight Panthers in the game. He allowed one earned run and walked none.
Jaret Montenery and Miller Brinson each had two hits in the game, while Caleb Colegrove had a home run to help Waccamaw to the win.
WP: Reid Edwards LP: Nate Bright
Conway 3, West Florence 0: Brett Young did his part to end the Tigers’ 3-game losing streak, pitching a complete game to get back them back in playoff contention.
Watson Fehlig’s home run in the second put Conway in front, while a Todd McClellan double an inning later would offer Young all the runs he needed.
Lake View 8, Green Sea Floyds 3: The Wild Gators scored early and often Thursday night, allowing them to pick up a key Region VI-A win.
De’Aunte Bridgett was 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI for Lake View in the contest, while Webb Cardwell was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
Jacob Springs and Andrew McRae each had two hits in a losing effort for the Trojans.
Softball
Carolina Forest 6, St. James 1: The Panthers pounded out 17 hits, jumping on St. James early and often en route to a non-region win. Lauren Rhibar was 3-for-4 in the game, while Jordan Martin, Katie Endres and Rachel Lindaberry each tallied two hits apiece.
Carolina Forest’s Emma Liles was also impressive on the evening, striking out five Sharks while scattering only four hits.
Conway 7, West Florence 0: Neci Hemingway went the distance, scattering three hits and no runs as the Tigers moved to 6-1 in Region VI-5A play.
Deana Deluca was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in. Teammates Taylor Richardson, Ashley Rowell and Rebekah Parker each tallied two hits apiece.
WP: Neci Hemingway LP: Sarah Locklair
South Florence 4, Socastee 2: The Braves outhit their foes from South Florence, but were unable to win the battle on the scoreboard.
Hailey LeDuc gave up only three hits in six innings of work. However, she yielded four runs, which would prove to be enough for the Bruins to get the win.
LeDuc also led the Braves with two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Jay Wrightsman was also 2-for-3 in a losing effort.
WP: Kaylee Weaver LP: Hailey LeDuc
Georgetown 13, Loris 1: A week after earning a no-hitter, Bulldogs pitcher Meredith Venters came close Thursday to repeating the feat, giving up one run - unearned - and one hit in a rout of the Lions.
Venters was also 3-for-4 with a run batted in for Georgetown. Also doing their part at the plate was Kendal Blakely, who was 3-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs.
Kayla Mercer and Kirsten Vause also tallied two hits in a winning effort.
Hannah Josephs collected the lone hit on the night for Loris.
WP: Meredith Venters LP: Guion
Green Sea Floyds 16, Lake View 15: Caroline Davis’ single in the seventh allowed the Trojans to win a wild affair with Region VI-A rival Lake View.
Green Sea Floyds built a seven-run lead, but had to endure a late charge by the Wild Gators, who would score eight straight runs to take a 15-14 lead.
However, Davis’ hit in the seventh brought in two, giving the Trojans a hard-earned win.
Green Sea Floyds’ Alexis Cox, Grace Elliott, Caroline Davis and Bailey Strickland each had four hits in the game.
WP: Caroline Davis. LP: Floyd
Boys golf
South Columbus 167, Loris 190: Anthony Cartrette’s 3-over 39 was good for medalist honors as the Stallions ran away from Loris at Diamondback Golf Course.
SC (167): Anthony Cartrette 39, Wesley Bryant 40, Landon Rising 41, Paxton Stewart 47
LOR(190): Lukas Little 44, Chessa Lee 46, Max Day 48, Dawson Picford 52
Records: LOR: 2-5
Carolina Forest 156, Socastee 171: Chris Fortenberry and Alex Hawley each shot an overall 38, while Dylan Griffin finished a shot behind them. Kevin Burris also had a 41 in a winning effort for the Panthers.
Girls soccer
Socastee 2, South Florence 0: Mallette Mackey and Caitlin Price each scored goals for the Braves, allowing them to move to 10-1, 7-0 in Region VI-5A competition.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Comments