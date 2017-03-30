Soccer at the Beach set to feature bevy of state’s top clubs

What coach wouldn’t want to put their team to the test against quality competition?
During his time as Myrtle Beach boys soccer coach, Jason Himmelsbach has built his — and his team’s — reputation on going face-to-face with the best South Carolina has to offer.
So it goes without saying the Seahawks’ head man is rather excited about this weekend.
Myrtle Beach will welcome seven soccer clubs from around the state for this year’s Soccer at the Beach tournament. Play will begin Friday at 6:30 p.m.
“This is the fourth year we’ve had (the tournament), and it is something we’ve been happy to have as a team,” Himmelsbach said. “It is a great chance to bring in great teams, and let them see what Myrtle Beach has to offer. It also gives us an opportunity to see teams we typically would not see around here.”
The Seahawks come into the tournament ranked No. 4 in Class 4A. Three other clubs will also arrive ranked in their respective classifications, among them Class 4A’s No. 2 team in St. James, as well as Hanahan (No. 5) and Georgetown (No.7) in Class 3A.
“It is a good mix of teams from Class 5A down to Class 3A,” Himmelsbach said. “We’ve been fortunate to have out of town teams that have been loyal with us for multiple years. It lets us know we are doing a good job, that they come back year after year.”
Defending tournament champion Socastee is also part of this year’s field, along with Hartsville, Oceanside Academy and Seneca.
This edition of Soccer at the Beach is a tad different from the rest, however. With Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium a construction zone, games will be played elsewhere on the grounds.
Ashley Booth Field will offer quite the fast track, being played on FieldTurf. An adjoining natural grass field will also be used.
“It’s going to make things more interesting,” Himmelsbach said. “We tried to divvy things equally, giving teams a chance to play on both. Honestly, it will make for adjustments, but also some intrigue.”
Rain throughout the day on Friday could alter things a bit, according to Himmelsbach. Should that occur, there is a plan in place.
“If we get substantial rain, we’ll just move everything that day to (Ashley Booth Field),” he said. “It will likely cut into the rest period built into the schedule, but we will be able to get all the games in.”
Activities will run through Sunday, with the tournament consolation game at 9 a.m., and its title match following at 11 a.m.
Soccer at the Beach Tournament
Friday
6:30 p.m. — Myrtle Beach vs. Georgetown, Hanahan vs. Socastee
8:30 p.m. — Hartsville vs. Oceanside Academy, St. James vs. Seneca
Saturday
10 a.m. — Myrtle Beach vs. Hartsville, Seneca vs. Socastee
Noon — Georgetown vs. Oceanside Academy, St. James vs. Hanahan
5 p.m. — Oceanside Academy vs. Myrtle Beach, Hanahan vs. Seneca
7 p.m. — Hartsville vs. Georgetown, Socastee vs. St. James
Sunday
9 a.m. — Consolation game
11 a.m. — Championship game
*- Games at Ashley Booth Field, Myrtle Beach High School
