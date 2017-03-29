High school roundup: Waccamaw knocks off St. James in extra innings

BASEBALL
Waccamaw 4, St. James 3 (F/9): Miller Brinson’s hit with bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth allowed the Warriors to score the winning run over the rival Sharks.
Brinson was 2-for-3 in a winning cause for Waccamaw. Also doing their part was Alex Nash, who was 3-for-4 with a pair of runs batted in.
The loss is the seventh in a row for St. James. Parker Rabin did what he could at the plate for the Sharks, going 3-for-4 with a run batted in.
WP: Karl Strittmater. LP: Nick Bray
New Hanover (NC) 4, North Myrtle Beach 1: The visitors from the Tar Heel State never trailed, sending the Chiefs to their second straight defeat.
Chase Hudson led the way for North Myrtle Beach, going 3-for-3 with a run scored.
WP: Walston. LP: Bisil Savage
SOFTBALL
Marion 16, Green Sea Floyds 1: The Swamp Foxes made light work of Green Sea Floyds, scoring nine runs in the opening inning and never looking back.
Four Marion batters went 3-for-3 in the contest. No one proved more impactful than Logan Harrellson, though, whose hits brought in four runs.
WP: Carson Cribb. LP: Carolina Davis
St. James 7, Carolina Forest 6: The Sharks earned their fifth win in seven games Wednesday night, knocking off Horry County foe Carolina Forest. St. James scored six runs in the first three innings, proving too steep a hill for the Panthers to climb.
Maquenzie Schult was 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, while Dominique Gross was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and another batted in. Also getting in on the act was Lindsey Burdette, who was also 2-for-3 with two runs batted in.
Leading the way for Carolina Forest was Riley McTiernan, who was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
WP: Brooks Spiva. LP: Catie McGovern
BOYS GOLF
Myrtle Beach 157, Aynor 201
MB: Holden Grigg 37, Doc Jarman 38, Keegan Vaugh 40, Seth Boyce 42.
AYN: Braeden Barnett 45, Owen Barnhill 50, Rayley Smith 52, Dalton Gasque 54.
TRACK AND FIELD
Girls track
Scores: Conway 101, St. James 85, Socastee 43, Myrtle Beach 34
3,200-meter relay: St. James, 11:38; 400-meter relay: Conway, 53.0 sec; 1,600-meter relay: St. James, 4:38; 100-meter hurdles: Alexus Alston (STJ), 15.87; 100 meters: L. Whittington (CON), 12.40 sec; 1,600 meters: K. Smith (CON), 5:53; 400 meters: K. Humes (STJ), 1:06.3; 400-meter hurdles: A. Whitehead (CON), 1:11.3; 800 meters: C. Ingram (SOC), 2:46; 200 meters: W. Whittington, 26.5 sec; 3,200 meters: K. Smith (CON), 12:55; Pole vault: F. Webber (STJ), 8 feet; Long jump: Amanda (CON), 14 feet, 6 inches; Discus: B. Young, 126 feet, 11 inches; Triple jump: Kayla (CON), 30 feet, 7 inches; Shot put: B. Young (SOC), 31 feet, 7 inches.
Boys track
Scores: St. James 91, Socastee 79, Conway 30, Myrtle Beach 20
3,200-meter relay: Socastee, 8:48; Shot put: J. Moody (CON) 45 feet, 7 inches; 110-meter hurdles: Trey Myers (STJ), 15.64 sec; 100 meters: K. Soloman (SOC), 11.05 sec; High jump: A. Green (SOC), 5 feet, 10 inches; Long jump: W. Brantley (CON), 19 feet, 9 inches; Discus: C. Brown (MB), 103 feet, 6 inches; 400-meter relay: Socastee, 44.93 sec; Triple jump: W. Brantley (CON), 38 feet, 5 inches; Pole vault: W. Stewart (STJ), 9 feet, 6 inches; 800 meters: Zander Furlough (STJ), 2:10.3; 1,600 meters: Elijah Kawson (SOC), 4:48; 400 meters: A. Green (SOC), 52.81 sec; 200 meters: K. Soloman (SOC), 23.11 sec; 3,200 meters: Jason Brady (STJ), 10:30; 1,600-meter relay: St. James, 3:40
