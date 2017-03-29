Who are this year’s Toast of the Coast basketball finalists? Here’s a look

4:39 Myrtle Beach moves to 4-0 in Region VII-4A play Pause

2:57 Murrells Inlet "Snakeman" follows in families footsteps

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:21 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.29

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

1:02 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.28

0:47 Gator aid called in for alligator enjoying day at Myrtle Beach