Who are this year’s Toast of the Coast basketball finalists? Here’s a look

Their play setting them apart from others in the Myrtle Beach area and the Grand Strand as a whole, the list of candidates for Toast of the Coast basketball players of the year has been whittled down to 10.
Following a deep run through the SCISA Class 2A state playoffs, Christian Academy’s Justin Busby and Bryce Schneider are finalists for the boys’ award. Joining them are Myrtle Beach’s Robert Swanson, Jimmy Nichols of Conway and Socastee 7-footer Jason Cudd.
On the girls’ side, all-state performers in Carolina Forest’s Alexis Tomlin, Lenaejha Evans of Conway, Myrtle Beach’s Kiana Adderton and Tamara Jackson of Green Sea Floyds remain in contention. Also part of the conversation is Socastee’s Shayla Baldwin.
Each of the players will be first team selections on The Sun News’ Toast of the Coast squad. In addition, there will be a boys and girls coach of the year, second team selections and honorable mentions.
Area high school basketball fans can get in on the selection process by voting in the polls below. The fan vote will make up a percentage of the vote, with The Sun News’ hoops coverage team and area coaches making up the other share.
Voting is open till Monday, April 3 at 5 p.m. Full Toast of the Coast teams will be revealed the following week.
Toast of the Coast boys hoops finalists
Justin Busby, Christian Academy: Key in leading the Saints to finishing as runner-up in SCISA’s Class 2A ranks, Busby led them in scoring with 16.2 points per game. He also averaged 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest.
Jason Cudd, Socastee: Doing his part to lead the Braves to their first playoff appearance in three seasons, the 7-foot-1 South Carolina signee led the team with 18.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
Jimmy Nichols, Conway: Was a key cog in the Tigers’ ability to win 16 games this past season. Led them in scoring and rebounds, averaging better than 15 points and eight rebounds per game.
Bryce Schneider, Christian Academy: Despite missing part of the season due to injury, the Richmond signee was key for the Saints in their deep run through the playoffs. He averaged 14.8 points per game, along with a team-high 7.3 rebounds. Schneider also had 4.4 assists per contest.
Robert Swanson, Myrtle Beach: Averaging nearly 16 points per game, the Seahawks sharpshooter made just shy of 50 percent of his shots attempted. He also knocked down 41 percent of his 3-pointers.
Toast of the Coast girls hoops finalists
Kiana Adderton, Myrtle Beach: Led the Seahawks in points and rebounds en route to All-State Class 4A honors and a nod as the Region VII-4A Player of the Year.
Shayla Baldwin, Socastee: Among the area’s most prolific scorers, she led the Braves with 15.3 points per game, while finishing second in rebounds (5.3). The senior standout was key in her team advancing to the Lower State 5A semifinal round.
Lenaejha Evans, Conway: The all-state and all-Region VI-5A performer averaged better than 13 points per game this past season, helping the Tigers win their first league title in 34 years.
Tamara Jackson, Green Sea Floyds: The Trojans’ point guard led the team in scoring with 19.3 points per game, along with her nearly six assists and rebounds, as well as five assists. Her contribution was key in Green Sea Floyds winning the Lower State girls basketball title for the first time in school history.
Alexis Tomlin, Carolina Forest: A breakthrough season for the Panther forward, she averaged a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds per game. Tomlin also had better than four blocks per contest.
