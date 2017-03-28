High school roundup: Green Sea Floyds softball routs Hemingway

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance' Pause

1:02 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.28

3:20 Carrie Odom of The Original Shucker's Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach is a young Kim Basinger with an interesting shot | Hot Pour

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

2:35 CCU talks about winning CBI finals opener (video)

0:47 Gator aid called in for alligator enjoying day at Myrtle Beach

2:41 The FBI publicly discusses Brittanee Drexel's case

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping