High School Sports

March 28, 2017 7:53 PM

High school roundup: Green Sea Floyds softball routs Hemingway

From staff reports

Softball

(At) Green Sea Floyds 17, Hemingway 1 (1): Chasity Grayson drove in four runs as the Trojans routed the Tigers.

Hemingway

1

1

1

0

GSF

(17)

17

18

0

WP: K. Graham. LP: N/A. Top hitters: GSF: Tess Graham 3-3, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Alexis Cox 2-2, RBI, 2 runs; K. Graham 2-2, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Reana Cox 1-1, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Summer Tyler 2-2, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Chasity Grayson 2-2, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Alyssa Slobodiak 2-2, run; Bailey Strickland 2-2, 2 runs; Chance Caulder 2-2, RBI, run.

Boys tennis

Myrtle Beach 7, (at) North Myrtle Beach 0: The Seahawks shut out the Chiefs.

Girls soccer

Socastee 8, (at) Sumter 1: Haley Altman had three goals to lead the Braves.

Goals: Socastee: Rosie Serradimigni 1, Melette Mackie 1, Katelyn Price 1, Brittany Leftis 1, Janelle Rutledge 1, Haley Altman 3.

Assists: Price 1, Leftis 1, Melissa Garcia 1.

Goalies: Socastee: Kyleigh Adorno (2 saves).

Records: Socastee 9-1 (6-0 Region VI-5A).

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Conway softball routs Carolina Forest, stays atop Region VI-5A

View more video

Sports Videos