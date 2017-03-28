High school roundup: Green Sea Floyds softball routs Hemingway

Softball
(At) Green Sea Floyds 17, Hemingway 1 (1): Chasity Grayson drove in four runs as the Trojans routed the Tigers.
Hemingway
1
—
1
1
0
GSF
(17)
—
17
18
0
WP: K. Graham. LP: N/A. Top hitters: GSF: Tess Graham 3-3, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Alexis Cox 2-2, RBI, 2 runs; K. Graham 2-2, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Reana Cox 1-1, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Summer Tyler 2-2, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Chasity Grayson 2-2, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Alyssa Slobodiak 2-2, run; Bailey Strickland 2-2, 2 runs; Chance Caulder 2-2, RBI, run.
Boys tennis
Myrtle Beach 7, (at) North Myrtle Beach 0: The Seahawks shut out the Chiefs.
Girls soccer
Socastee 8, (at) Sumter 1: Haley Altman had three goals to lead the Braves.
Goals: Socastee: Rosie Serradimigni 1, Melette Mackie 1, Katelyn Price 1, Brittany Leftis 1, Janelle Rutledge 1, Haley Altman 3.
Assists: Price 1, Leftis 1, Melissa Garcia 1.
Goalies: Socastee: Kyleigh Adorno (2 saves).
Records: Socastee 9-1 (6-0 Region VI-5A).
