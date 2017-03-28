With his college choice making coaching change, Moss playing waiting game

With change afoot in its men’s basketball coaching ranks, one of Youngstown State’s prized signees remains firm in his plan to attend the school … for now.
Last fall, Carolina Forest standout Duane Moss signed with the Penguins, selecting them over Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Middle Tennessee and South Carolina, among others.
Things have changed since, however, most notably the retirement of longtime men’s hoops coach Jerry Slocum earlier this month. A veteran of 42 years on the bench, he spent the final dozen at Youngstown State, winning 723 games — second most in program history.
In his final season, the Penguins finished with a 13-21 record, including a 5-13 mark in Horizon League play.
Over the weekend, former Fairmont State basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun formally accepted the Penguins coaching job. He spent the past five seasons at the head of the Falcons’ men’s basketball program, with the team winning just short of 77 percent of its games under his direction.
As of Monday, Moss had yet to speak to the new Youngstown State head man.
“Heard from the old assistant, but not from the new administration,” he said. “Want to give them a chance to talk before I make any decision.”
In his last full season of play at Carolina Forest, Moss averaged 13.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. He spent the large share of the 2017-18 basketball campaign on the bench, though, a nagging back injury the culprit.
Moss is scheduled to undergo back surgery in April.
“They are going in to clean the rupture at the L5 portion of my back,” he said.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
