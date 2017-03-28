With his college choice making coaching change, Moss playing waiting game

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance' Pause

3:20 Carrie Odom of The Original Shucker's Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach is a young Kim Basinger with an interesting shot | Hot Pour

1:02 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.28

2:35 CCU talks about winning CBI finals opener (video)

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

1:50 Members of North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue explain Narcan