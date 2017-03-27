High School Sports

March 27, 2017 9:51 PM

High school roundup: Grigg finishes strong as Myrtle Beach golf picks up win

From staff reports

Boys golf

Holden Grigg finished eagle-birdie to finish at 3-under 33 to earn medalist honors and lead Myrtle Beach to a win over Carolina Forest at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

Team scores: Myrtle Beach 150, Carolina Forest 159.

Myrtle Beach: Holden Grigg 33, Keegan Vaugh 38, Seth Boyce 39, Doc Jarman 40.

Carolina Forest: Chris Fortenberry 36, Parker Stancil 38, Kevin Burris 40, Dylan Griffin 45.

Records: Myrtle Beach 2-0-1.

Baseball

(At) Georgetown 10, Andrews 1: Tyler McAlister drove in three runs to lead the Bulldogs to a win.

Andrews

000

010

0

1

10

4

Georgetown

120

304

x

10

8

1

WP: Clay Prudhomme. LP: Colo. Top hitters: Georgetown: Tyler McAlister 3-4, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Brett Howard 1-2, RBI, run; Chase Todd 2-4, RBI, 2 runs.

Softball

(At) North Mytle Beach 10, Socastee 5: The Chiefs topped the Braves.

Socastee

301

000

1

5

7

1

NMB

223

201

0

10

8

7

WP: McCormick. LP: Bolinger. Top hitters: NMB: E. Ballard 2-4, McComick 2-4. Socastee: LeDuc 2-4, Bolinger 2-3. Records: North Myrtle Beach 4-4.

