High school roundup: Grigg finishes strong as Myrtle Beach golf picks up win

Boys golf
Holden Grigg finished eagle-birdie to finish at 3-under 33 to earn medalist honors and lead Myrtle Beach to a win over Carolina Forest at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
Team scores: Myrtle Beach 150, Carolina Forest 159.
Myrtle Beach: Holden Grigg 33, Keegan Vaugh 38, Seth Boyce 39, Doc Jarman 40.
Carolina Forest: Chris Fortenberry 36, Parker Stancil 38, Kevin Burris 40, Dylan Griffin 45.
Records: Myrtle Beach 2-0-1.
Baseball
(At) Georgetown 10, Andrews 1: Tyler McAlister drove in three runs to lead the Bulldogs to a win.
Andrews
000
010
0
—
1
10
4
Georgetown
120
304
x
—
10
8
1
WP: Clay Prudhomme. LP: Colo. Top hitters: Georgetown: Tyler McAlister 3-4, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Brett Howard 1-2, RBI, run; Chase Todd 2-4, RBI, 2 runs.
Softball
(At) North Mytle Beach 10, Socastee 5: The Chiefs topped the Braves.
Socastee
301
000
1
—
5
7
1
NMB
223
201
0
—
10
8
7
WP: McCormick. LP: Bolinger. Top hitters: NMB: E. Ballard 2-4, McComick 2-4. Socastee: LeDuc 2-4, Bolinger 2-3. Records: North Myrtle Beach 4-4.
