Carolina Forest baseball standout makes college decision. What school did he choose?

Over the past several seasons, Carolina Forest has served as somewhat of a pipeline to college baseball.
Those channels thoroughly intact, another Panthers baseball standout will benefit from both the program’s consistency, as well as his hard work.
Following a recent visit to Duke University, sophomore pitcher Michael Foltz committed to Duke University. He relayed the news of his intentions Sunday evening via Twitter, offering reasons for his choice and thanking those the Carolina Forest standout believed played a key role in his baseball career.
Thanks to @DukeBASE for this opportunity. Looking forward to college at this place. #TrainWithLions pic.twitter.com/aahIo4uFvD— Michael Foltz, Jr. (@Foltz_2k19) March 27, 2017
“It is with great pleasure and thought that I have made a defining life decision for myself and my baseball career, as well as my academic career, by committing to attend and play baseball at Duke University,” he said. “I would like thank those who have gotten me here.
“My parents who have raised me and molded me into the young man I am today. Mike Williams who has helped me develop and grow as both a ball player and young man. And finally, Joey Worley, who in the very short time I’ve had the pleasure of knowing him has helped me develop and has opened doors otherwise left closed.”
His first season in the Carolina Forest rotation, Foltz has two wins to his credit thus far. Though with only a few starts under his belt at the prep level, he has seen extensive time on the mound as a member of the EvoShield Canes baseball program, pitching against top talents in the Palmetto State and beyond.
As important as his abilities on the diamond, is his performance in the classroom. Currently, Foltz has a 4.0 GPA.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
