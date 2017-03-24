High school roundup: Aynor baseball edges Dillon

Baseball
Aynor 4, (at) Dillon 2: Walt Richardson drove in two runs as the Blue Jackets topped the Wildcats.
Aynor
100
120
0
—
4
6
2
Dillon
100
010
0
—
2
5
2
WP: Luke Martin. LP: Tristan Brigman. S: Ridge Richardson. Top hitters: Walt Richardson 2-2, 2 RBIs, run; Nick Fowler 2-2, run; Jason Duke 1-4, 2 runs.
(At) Andrews 13, Carvers Bay 0: Dawson Bourne struck out six batters while tossing a one-hit shutout to lead the Yellow Jackets.
Carvers Bay
000
00
—
0
1
8
Andrews
804
1x
—
13
10
0
WP: Dawson Bourne. LP: Reed Dennis. Top hitters: Carvers Bay: Noah Dennis 1-2. Andrews: Lambert 2-3, 3 runs; Morris 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Browder 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 runs.
(At) Georgetown 5, Lake City 4: Pearson Adams singled in the tying and winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Bulldogs to a come-from-behind victory.
Lake View
000
040
0
—
4
7
2
Georgetown
001
000
4
—
5
7
0
WP: Tyler McAlister. LP: Chris Burnett. Top hitters: Georgetown: McAlister 1-3, run; Brett Howard 2-4, 2 RBIs, run; Pearson Adams 2-3, 2 RBIs; Drew Williams 1-3, RBI.
Softball
(At) Myrtle Beach 6, Marlboro County 1: Carly Grace Bodge struck out three in a four-hit complete-game effort in leading the Seahawks.
MC
001
000
0
—
1
4
1
MB
100
203
x
—
6
8
1
WP: Carly Grace Bodge (5-2). LP: Norris. Top hitters: MC: McCormick 2-3. Myrtle Beach: Cayce Roberts 2-4, RBI; Mckenzie Coble 2-4, 2 RBIs; K.K. Brown-Spivey 2-3, 2 RBIs. Records: Myrtle Beach 5-3 (2-1 Region VII-4A).
Aynor 6, (at) Dillon 5 (8): Layna Johnson struck out four batters in three innings of relief as the Blue Jackets came from behind to top the Wildcats.
Aynor
000
122
01
—
6
12
7
Dillon
110
300
00
—
5
6
3
WP: Layna Johnson (2-0). LP: Torrey Grimsley. Top hitters: Aynor: Johnson 3-5, RBI; Taylor Charlton 4-5, 3 RBIs; Brooke Elliott 2-5, Hannah Pate 2-4; Kayden Ray 1-2. Dillon: Skylar McCray 2-5, HR, 3 RBIs; A. Graves 3-4. Records: Aynor 5-1 (4-0 Region VI-3A).
(At) Georgetown 8, Lake City 1: Meredith Venters drove in three runs and went the distance on the mound to lead the Bulldogs.
Lake City
000
001
0
—
1
4
5
Georgetown
060
200
x
—
8
15
4
WP: Meredith Venters. LP: VanHoose. Top hitters: Georgetown: Vetners 1-3, 3 RBIs; Hanna Avant 1-4, 2 runs; Kayla Mercer 3-3, 2 runs, RBI; Kirsten Vause 2-4, 2 RBIs; Kendal Blakely 3-4, RBI; Carson Wall 1-4, run; Alexa Neely 3-4, run; Renzley Lambert 1-3, run.
Boys soccer
St. James 4, (at) Wilson 1: Garrett Greene had two goals to lead the Sharks.
Goals: St. James: Garrett Greene 2, Luke Williams 1, Andrew Broome 1.
Assists: St. James: Addison Bryant 1, Riley Parker 1.
Goalies: St. James: Max Davila (1 save), Marcus Barnes (5 saves).
