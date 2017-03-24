High School Sports

March 24, 2017 8:49 PM

High school roundup: Aynor baseball edges Dillon

From staff reports

Baseball

Aynor 4, (at) Dillon 2: Walt Richardson drove in two runs as the Blue Jackets topped the Wildcats.

Aynor

100

120

0

4

6

2

Dillon

100

010

0

2

5

2

WP: Luke Martin. LP: Tristan Brigman. S: Ridge Richardson. Top hitters: Walt Richardson 2-2, 2 RBIs, run; Nick Fowler 2-2, run; Jason Duke 1-4, 2 runs.

(At) Andrews 13, Carvers Bay 0: Dawson Bourne struck out six batters while tossing a one-hit shutout to lead the Yellow Jackets.

Carvers Bay

000

00

0

1

8

Andrews

804

1x

13

10

0

WP: Dawson Bourne. LP: Reed Dennis. Top hitters: Carvers Bay: Noah Dennis 1-2. Andrews: Lambert 2-3, 3 runs; Morris 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Browder 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 runs.

(At) Georgetown 5, Lake City 4: Pearson Adams singled in the tying and winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Bulldogs to a come-from-behind victory.

Lake View

000

040

0

4

7

2

Georgetown

001

000

4

5

7

0

WP: Tyler McAlister. LP: Chris Burnett. Top hitters: Georgetown: McAlister 1-3, run; Brett Howard 2-4, 2 RBIs, run; Pearson Adams 2-3, 2 RBIs; Drew Williams 1-3, RBI.

Softball

(At) Myrtle Beach 6, Marlboro County 1: Carly Grace Bodge struck out three in a four-hit complete-game effort in leading the Seahawks.

MC

001

000

0

1

4

1

MB

100

203

x

6

8

1

WP: Carly Grace Bodge (5-2). LP: Norris. Top hitters: MC: McCormick 2-3. Myrtle Beach: Cayce Roberts 2-4, RBI; Mckenzie Coble 2-4, 2 RBIs; K.K. Brown-Spivey 2-3, 2 RBIs. Records: Myrtle Beach 5-3 (2-1 Region VII-4A).

Aynor 6, (at) Dillon 5 (8): Layna Johnson struck out four batters in three innings of relief as the Blue Jackets came from behind to top the Wildcats.

Aynor

000

122

01

6

12

7

Dillon

110

300

00

5

6

3

WP: Layna Johnson (2-0). LP: Torrey Grimsley. Top hitters: Aynor: Johnson 3-5, RBI; Taylor Charlton 4-5, 3 RBIs; Brooke Elliott 2-5, Hannah Pate 2-4; Kayden Ray 1-2. Dillon: Skylar McCray 2-5, HR, 3 RBIs; A. Graves 3-4. Records: Aynor 5-1 (4-0 Region VI-3A).

(At) Georgetown 8, Lake City 1: Meredith Venters drove in three runs and went the distance on the mound to lead the Bulldogs.

Lake City

000

001

0

1

4

5

Georgetown

060

200

x

8

15

4

WP: Meredith Venters. LP: VanHoose. Top hitters: Georgetown: Vetners 1-3, 3 RBIs; Hanna Avant 1-4, 2 runs; Kayla Mercer 3-3, 2 runs, RBI; Kirsten Vause 2-4, 2 RBIs; Kendal Blakely 3-4, RBI; Carson Wall 1-4, run; Alexa Neely 3-4, run; Renzley Lambert 1-3, run.

Boys soccer

St. James 4, (at) Wilson 1: Garrett Greene had two goals to lead the Sharks.

Goals: St. James: Garrett Greene 2, Luke Williams 1, Andrew Broome 1.

Assists: St. James: Addison Bryant 1, Riley Parker 1.

Goalies: St. James: Max Davila (1 save), Marcus Barnes (5 saves).

