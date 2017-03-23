High school roundup: Late surge pushes St. James to fourth straight win

SOFTBALL
St. James 5, (at) Wilson 2: Locked in a scoreless tie for the better portion of Thursday’s game, a 5-run sixth inning allowed the Sharks to push their winning streak to four games.
Pitcher Brooks Spiva went the distance, scattering six hits and giving up two runs. She struck out seven Wilson batters.
Alysa Ayala did her part at the plate for St. James, going 2-for-3 with a run scored and a pair of runs batted in. Skye Bailey, Kelsey Gollie and Sydney Cook also had two-hit nights for the Sharks.
Wilson’s Peyton McLeod was 3-for-3 with a run scored, though in a losing effort.
WP: Brooks Spiva LP: Peyton McLeod
Conway 6, (at) Myrtle Beach 5: Down five runs in the seventh, Myrtle Beach rallied to cut the Tigers’ lead to one, but fell just short.
Three Conway players — Taylor Richardson, Neci Hemingway and Ashley Rowell — had two hits on the night. Rowell also had batted a pair of runs in.
On the other side, Madison Needle, Rylie Troxle and Carly Grace Bodge each went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
WP: Chelsea Mitchell
BOYS GOLF
Aynor cruises to win at Diamondback Golf Course: Both shooting an overall 40 on the day, Braeden Barnett and Owen Barnhill earned medalist honors as Aynor cruised past Loris and Marion.
The Blue Jackets won by 26 strokes over second-place Loris. Marion finished with a combined score of 213.
SCORE: Aynor 173, Loris 199, Marion 213
AYN(173): Braeden Barnett 40, Owen Barnhill 40, Dalton Basque 45, Railey Smith 48
LOR (199): Lukas Little 48, Max Day 49, Tre’Quan Bellamy 9, Dawson Pickford 53
MAR (213): Jay Roland 51, Kyle Rogers 52, Brandon Ingram 52, Jonathan Gore 58
Thompson, Casey lead NMB to win: McClure Thompson and Chandler Casey shared medalist honors as North Myrtle Beach ran away with a win over Carolina Forest.
Both Chief golfers shot a 1-under 35 for the match. Matthew Griego and Zack Kirtz followed with a 2-under 38 and 3-under 39, respectively.
Carolina Forest was led by Chris Fortenberry, who shot a 1-over 37 for the match.
SCORE: North Myrtle Beach 147, Carolina Forest 171
NMB (147): McClure Thompson 34, Chandler Casey 35, Matthew Griego 38, Zack Kirtz 39
CF (171): Chris Fortenberry 37, Dylan Griffins 43, Alex Hawleys 45, Ben Vansants 46.
BOYS SOCCER
(At) North Myrtle Beach 1, Carolina Forest 0: A second half goal allowed the Chiefs to pick up their ninth win of the season.
Comments