High school roundup: Carvers Bay’s Dennis fans 11 in flawless effort ... literally

BASEBALL
Carolina Forest 4, Myrtle Beach 2: Played at Coastal Carolina’s Springs-Brooks Stadium, the Panthers earned their second win in as many nights by taking down rival Myrtle Beach.
South Brunswick (N.C.) 14, (at) Loris 2 (F/6): Andrew Phillips was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and a pair of runs batted in, while teammate Kris Keller had three hits, a run and two RBIs as South Brunswick cruised to a win over the Lions in six innings.
The Cougars blew the game open in the third, scoring five runs on four hits.
Athan Aftosmes was the lone bright spot for Loris, going 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
WP: J.D. Bond LP: Trey Stewart
(Game 1) Georgetown 7, (at) Conway 5: Drew Williams was 2-for-3 with two RBIs as the Bulldogs held on to claim a non-region win at Conway.
Both teams started fast, with Georgetown scoring four runs in the top half of the first, with the Tigers answering with three of their own shortly after. A pair of runs in the third, followed by another in the fourth created a deficit too deep for Conway to overcome.
Tonka Hemingway was 1-for-2 with two runs batted in for the Tigers in a losing cause.
WP: Joshua Jones LP: Zack Lee
(Game 2) (At) Conway 7, Georgetown 3: Wanting to end their night on a good note, the Tigers scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Blake Jordan was 3-for-3 with a run scored, while Todd McClellan and Will Smith each had two hits apiece.
Georgetown bats were never allowed to work into a rhythm in this one, due in part to the pitching of Dylan Rutherford. The junior right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, giving up three runs — two earned — on four hits. He struck out five.
WP: Dylan Rutherford LP: Pierce James
(At) Carvers Bay 9, Kingstree 6: Every run proved importantly on Wednesday night for the Bears, who needed every one of them to hold off a resilient Kingstree squad.
Through three innings, Carvers Bay had staked itself to an 8-run lead. However, six runs in the fourth by the Jaguars made things interesting.
Those would be the only runs scored by Kingstree, though, allowing the Bears to earn a tough region win.
Jeremy Avant was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in, while John Weatherford was 2-for-3 with two runs of his own. Floyd Castle was also 2-for-3 with an RBI.
WP: Seth Williams LP: Elmore
SOFTBALL
(At) Carvers Bay 15, Kingstree 0: Meghan Dennis pitched a perfect game, striking out 11 Kingstree batters.
North Myrtle Beach 6, (at) Conway 3 (F/9): Three runs in the ninth allowed the Chiefs to pull off a big road win over Conway.
Cissy Doolittle came up big all night for North Myrtle Beach, going 3-for-4. Emmelee Ballard and Regan Urbaniak had two hits apiece, while Serrah Ballard had three runs batted in.
Taylor Richardson was 2-for-4 with a home run for the Tigers, while Allie Lundy and Ashley Rowell each had two hits apiece in a losing effort.
WP: Alexis McCormick LP: Chelsea Mitchell
BOYS GOLF
Socastee just gets by Conway, Georgetown: An overall 37 by Socastee’s Lance Vu earned him medalist honors, and the Braves a win in their tri-match with Conway and Georgetown.
Connor Thomas was the low man for the Tigers, shooting a 41. As for Georgetown, James Gore shot a 42.
Scores: Socastee 169, Conway 174, Georgetown 201
SOC (169): Lance Vu 37, Grant Hutchinson 44, Chap Hutchinson 47, Shane Peters 41.
CON (174): Connor Thomas 41, Cliff Todd 43, Raleigh Cook 42, Camden Brown 48.
GEO (201): Marcus Reid 49, James Gore 42, Trace Adams 53, Tony Lara 57.
North Myrtle Beach edges Waccamaw, Aynor: A balanced effort by the Chiefs allowed them to come away with a win Wednesday at Diamondback Golf Course in Loris.
Led by Chandler Casey’s overall 38, no North Myrtle Beach golfer shot lower than a 41, just good enough to get past Class 3A’s top squad, Waccamaw. The Warriors were led by Patrick Golden, who had a 39 on the day, as well as Drew Mullen and Jackson Cole, each of which shot an overall 40.
Aynor wasn’t too far behind, led by Braeden Barnett’s round of 38.
Scores: North Myrtle Beach 157, Waccamaw 161, Aynor 184
NMB (157): Chandler Casey 38, McClure Thompson 39, Zack Kirtz 40, David Lamb, Matthew Griego and Stokes McIntyre 41.
WAC (161): Patrick Golden 39, Drew Mullen 40, Jackson Cole 40, Trey Salley 42
AYN (184): Braeden Barnett 38, Dalton Gasque 47, Owen Barnwell 48, Bailey Smith, Hayes Spires 51.
BOYS TENNIS
Myrtle Beach 5, (at) Waccamaw 2: The Seahawks came away with a solid non-region win over Waccamaw.
TRACK AND FIELD
North Myrtle Beach girls make light work of Green Sea Floyds: The Chiefs won every event except for the 400-meter hurdles, running away with a victory over visiting Green Sea Floyds.
Shania Parker claimed top honors in three events — shot put, discus and as a member of the North Myrtle Beach 4x400-meter relay team. Wilson Jenerette also accomplished the trifecta, crossing the line first in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter events, in addition to helping the Chiefs’ 4x800-meter relay team to a win.
Jenerette also placed third in the 800-meter event.
Abbey Carr also had a solid meet, finishing first in the long jump and high jump events, while earning second in the triple jump.
Score: North Myrtle Beach 125.5, Green Sea Floyds 9.5
4x800 - NMB - 12:03; 100-meter hurdles - Jada M. Gore (NMB) 19.27; 100-meters - Jhayla Gerald (NMB) 13.48; 1,600 meters - Wilson Jenerette (NMB) 6:02; Pole Vault - Macy Werner (NMB ) 8 feet, 6 inches; 400-meter relay - NMB - 52.88; Long Jump - Abbey Carr - NMB - 12 feet, 11 inches; 400 meters - Jevelyn Cox - NMB - 1:01; 400-meter hurdles - A. Young (GSF) 1:21; Triple Jump - Malaaysia Williams (NMB) 29 feet, 2 inches; 800 meters - Emily Barbosa (NMB) 2:43; High Jump - Abbey Carr (NMB) 4 feet, 2 inches; 200 meters - Medinah Williams (NMB) 28.29; Discus - Shania Parker (NMB) 86 feet, 2 inches; Shot Put - Shania Parker (NMB) 29 feet, 6 inches; 3,200 meters - Wilson Jenerette (NMB) 13:13; 1,600-meter relay - NMB - 5:06
(Tuesday night) Carolina Forest boys dominates four-team meet: The Panthers claimed seven events, while consistently finding themselves in contention for podium recognition en route to winning Tuesday’s meet.
Tommy Schuer won the shot put and discus events, while Nick Lewis and Michael Pieterse also won a pair of races.
Score: Carolina Forest 118, Latta 47, Green Sea Floyds 44, Mullins 25
3,200-meter relay: Green Sea Floyds, 9:53; 110-meter hurdles: Q. Graham (GSF), 16.65; 100-meter dash: Nick Lewis (CF), 11.81; 1,600-meter run: Michael Pieterse (CF), 4:45; 400-meter relay: Latta, 45.37; 400 meters: J. Riddle (MUL), 55.08; 400-meter hurdles: Q. Graham (GSF), 1:06; 800-meter run: Michael Pieterse (CF), 2:06; 200-meter dash: Nick Lewis (CF), 24.56; 3,200-meter run: Clayton (CF), 12:07; 1,600-meter relay: Latta, 4:01; Long jump: Gause (GSF), 19 feet, 11 1/4 inches; Triple jump: A. Guise (GSF), 39 feet, 1/4 inches; High jump: Berry (LAT), 5 feet, 8 inches; Shot put: Tommy Schuer (CF), 41 feet; Discus: Tommy Schuer (CF), 118 feet, 5 inches.
