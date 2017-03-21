High School Sports

March 21, 2017 9:13 PM

High school roundup: Johnson leads Aynor softball to win over Waccamaw

From staff reports

Softball

(At) Aynor 11, Waccamaw 1: Layna Johnson had three hits at the plate and struck out seven batters en route to a comple-game effort on the mound to lead the Blue Jackets.

Waccamaw

100

00

1

0

3

Aynor

350

12

11

12

2

WP: Layna Johnson (2-1). LP: Casey Pelasara. Top hitters: Aynor: Taylor Charlton 2-3, 2 RBIs; Felicia Tracy 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Johnson 3-3, RBI; Claire Lewis 1-2, RBI. Records: Aynor 4-1 (3-0 Region VI-3A).

Wilson 5, (at) North Myrtle Beach 3: The Chiefs came up short.

Wilson

100

200

2

5

5

0

NMB

010

101

0

3

6

4

WP: Care. LP: Doolittle. Top hitters: Wilson: Sninnke 2-4, HR. North Myrtle Beach: S. Ballard 2-3, 2 2Bs; Crimminger 2-3, 2 3Bs. Records: Wilson 1-4 (1-1 Region VII-4A), NMB 2-4 (1-2).

Baseball

Waccamaw 3, (at) Aynor 1: Jaret Montenery struck out nine batters in 5 2/3 shutout innings to lead the Warriors past the Blue Jackets.

Waccamaw

000

010

2

3

8

0

Aynor

000

000

1

1

6

2

WP: Jaret Montenery (3-1). LP: Fowler. S: Miller Brinson (1). Top hitters: Waccamaw: Jake Adkins 1-2, 2 runs; Daniel Roark 2-3; Montenery 1-3, RBI. Aynor: Hucks 3-4; Ward 2-3, BB. Records: Waccamaw 6-4 (3-0 Region VIII-3A), Aynor 1-2 Region VIII-3A.

Georgetown 7, (at) Loris 5: Pearson Adams and Drew Williams each drove in two runs to lead the Bulldogs.

Georgetown

320

011

0

7

7

1

Loris

000

050

0

5

6

2

WP: Matthew Owens. LP: Smith. S: Pearson Adams. Top hitters: Georgetown Tyler McAlister 2-3, RBI, 3 runs; Pearson Adams 1-2, 2 RBIs, run; Drew Williams 1-3, 2 RBIs; Chance Hughes 2-3, runs. Loris: Smith 1-4, 2 RBIs; run; Aftosmes 2-4, 3 RBIs, run.

