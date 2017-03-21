High school roundup: Johnson leads Aynor softball to win over Waccamaw

Softball
(At) Aynor 11, Waccamaw 1: Layna Johnson had three hits at the plate and struck out seven batters en route to a comple-game effort on the mound to lead the Blue Jackets.
Waccamaw
100
00
—
1
0
3
Aynor
350
12
—
11
12
2
WP: Layna Johnson (2-1). LP: Casey Pelasara. Top hitters: Aynor: Taylor Charlton 2-3, 2 RBIs; Felicia Tracy 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Johnson 3-3, RBI; Claire Lewis 1-2, RBI. Records: Aynor 4-1 (3-0 Region VI-3A).
Wilson 5, (at) North Myrtle Beach 3: The Chiefs came up short.
Wilson
100
200
2
—
5
5
0
NMB
010
101
0
—
3
6
4
WP: Care. LP: Doolittle. Top hitters: Wilson: Sninnke 2-4, HR. North Myrtle Beach: S. Ballard 2-3, 2 2Bs; Crimminger 2-3, 2 3Bs. Records: Wilson 1-4 (1-1 Region VII-4A), NMB 2-4 (1-2).
Baseball
Waccamaw 3, (at) Aynor 1: Jaret Montenery struck out nine batters in 5 2/3 shutout innings to lead the Warriors past the Blue Jackets.
Waccamaw
000
010
2
—
3
8
0
Aynor
000
000
1
—
1
6
2
WP: Jaret Montenery (3-1). LP: Fowler. S: Miller Brinson (1). Top hitters: Waccamaw: Jake Adkins 1-2, 2 runs; Daniel Roark 2-3; Montenery 1-3, RBI. Aynor: Hucks 3-4; Ward 2-3, BB. Records: Waccamaw 6-4 (3-0 Region VIII-3A), Aynor 1-2 Region VIII-3A.
Georgetown 7, (at) Loris 5: Pearson Adams and Drew Williams each drove in two runs to lead the Bulldogs.
Georgetown
320
011
0
—
7
7
1
Loris
000
050
0
—
5
6
2
WP: Matthew Owens. LP: Smith. S: Pearson Adams. Top hitters: Georgetown Tyler McAlister 2-3, RBI, 3 runs; Pearson Adams 1-2, 2 RBIs, run; Drew Williams 1-3, 2 RBIs; Chance Hughes 2-3, runs. Loris: Smith 1-4, 2 RBIs; run; Aftosmes 2-4, 3 RBIs, run.
