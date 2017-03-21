It worked for Coastal Carolina. So why can’t ‘Simba’ do the same for St. James?

A routine doesn’t just put a baseball players’ mind at ease, the daily practice tend to be everything, to the point of superstition.
And when things are going good, rest assured them — and their teams for that matter — will ride that lucky horseshoe till there’s little iron left.
Last summer, the nation was captivated by the Coastal Carolina baseball team and its historic run to a College World Series title.
Even as the group was taking care of business on the diamond, the Chanticleers exhibited a childlike giddiness in the dugout. For every strikeout or base hit, there was just as many goofy faces, impersonations and casual plugs on national television of the most cuddly of the bunch — the stuffed animal “Rafiki.”
Considered the best $20 the Coastal Carolina baseball squad spent that season, the rally monkey had one of the best seats in the house to experience the Chanticleers claiming their first national title on the diamond.
Following a season in which it fell just short of a title, the St. James baseball team came into the season hoping to make it back to the state championship series — except this time, win it.
Cohesion? Sharks skipper Robbie Centracchio would argue there are few teams on the Grand Strand as closely knit.
Mojo? He’ll admit every year has a different feel, and must be dictated by the personalities in the dugout themselves.
With that in mind, one cannot be surprised Centracchio deferred to one of his players when asked about a furry addition to the club.
“I’ll let (junior Cameron Dean) tell you about that,” he joked.
Going to the same well that brought Coastal Carolina so much success, the Sharks introduced a snuggly stuffed animal friend of their own this season.
With about as good a view of home plate as Centracchio, “Simba” — the St. James “rally lion” — spent the first few weeks of the season at the head of the team’s dugout.
“Kind of like Coastal, seeing them in the College World Series, and then we went out saw a lion and it had long hair,” Dean said. “… He gets us going before games. We talk to him before we go out, and gets us set for games.
“… Guys take care of him, always have him, make sure he’s there. Making sure he is part of the team.”
Renowned for the unique haircuts sported by members of the team each postseason, Dean said a plan was already in place to do the same for Simba.
Too bad no one will likely see it.
The Sharks not getting off to the start they’d like — their record 4-4 overall, but more importantly 0-2 in Region VII-4A — getting back to the basics sometimes can be the best remedy. Hoping to recapture some of the positive mojo — particularly a baseball program steeped in tradition and superstition — Simba’s days in the St. James dugout proved to be short-lived.
Following a 3-2 loss to Myrtle Beach last Friday night, team members put the matter to a vote, ultimately deciding the lovable lion’s time was up.
“Well, we actually came together as a team and decided we haven’t liked the way we’ve been playing since adding him,” said St. James pitcher and outfielder Maddy Hammons. “So we decided to bury him since we are very superstitious team.”
Only time will tell if addition by subtraction will bring a reversal in the club’s fortunes. Also, yet to be seen is what means the squad will go to in an effort to restore the mojo that made last season so magical.
The week ahead certainly provides its share of opportunities, though, the Sharks hitting the road Thursday evening to take on Wilson. It will finish with a Saturday matinee at Carolina Forest.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
