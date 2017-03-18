News
Sports
Entertainment
Classifieds
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Subscribe
Activate Your Account
Account Support
E-Edition
Mobile Apps
The Sun News Store
FAQ
Cancel SunValues Delivery
Tourism Site
Plan
All Tourist Info
Vacation Planner
Calendar
Where to Stay
Ask a Local
Festivals Guide
Best of the Area
Play
Nightlife
Golf
Shopping
Shows
Myrtle Beach Blog
Restaurants
Obituaries
News
All News
Local News
Crime/Courts
Business
State News
Nation/World
Weird News
More News
Politics
Neighbors
Myrtle Beach Bike Rallies
Submit A News Tip
Issac Bailey
Tourism News
Real Estate News
Sports
All Sports
High Schools
Coastal Carolina
Recreation
Golf
MB Pelicans
Auto Racing
More Sports
College Sports
NFL
MLB
MB Marathon
Toast Of The Coast
Green Reading Blog
The Roost Blog
Politics
Politics
Opinion
All Opinion
Letters To The Editor
Submit A Letter
Editorial
Cartoons
Columns & Blogs
A Different World
Celia Rivenbark
Bob Bestler
The Editor's Desk
Living
All Living
Coasting
Neighbors
Food
Best Of The Beach
Announcements
Religion
Travel
Pets
Home & Garden
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Kicks!
Best Of The Beach
Movies
Calendar
Contests
More Entertainment
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Celebrities
Music
TV
Surge
Legals
Cars
Jobs
Moonlighting
Homes
Classifieds
Classified Ads
Shopping
About Us
High School Sports
March 18, 2017 12:11 AM
All-stars show off dunks, 3-point prowess
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
All-stars show off dunks, 3-point prowess
North Myrtle Beach, St. James battle on diamond
Aynor, Carolina Forest battle in early season softball tilt
Heavyweights battle in Baseball at the Beach
Myrtle Beach hosts Dreher in first round of playoffs
Carolina Forest boys host Socastee on hardwood
Socastee girls host Carolina Forest
Myrtle Beach hosts Wilson in hoops
Trending Stories
The first solar eclipse to cross America in 99 years is coming. To some, it’s an act of God.
New shopping center in North Myrtle Beach to include Panera, 11 other stores
See who spent time in jail in the Myrtle Beach area
Reports reveal speed, additional passenger the night of deadly December crash on Bay Road
Great white shark pinged offshore from Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach hosts rival Myrtle Beach on hardwood
Conway boys host Sumter in hoops
Grapplers battle for titles at Horry-Georgetown Invitational
Conway girls host Carolina Forest on hardwood
North Myrtle Beach girls, boys host St. James on hardwood
Beach Ball Classic Final Day
Beach Ball Classic semifinals in photos
Day 3 of the Beachball Classic
Beach Ball Classic Day 2 in photos
Scenes from Day 1 of the Beach Ball Classic
Monocan (Va.) earns CresCom Holiday tourney championship
Myrtle Beach tops Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) in Holiday Invitational
Conway takes on Martinsburg in Panther Classic
Holiday Invitational: Myrtle Beach vs. Hillside (N.C.)
Holiday Invitational: Harris County (Ga.) vs. Lake Highland (Fla.)
Carver's Bay Loses in Third Round Playoff