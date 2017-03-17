High school roundup: Aynor softball slugs way to rout of Lake City

Softball
Aynor 17, (at) Lake City 3 (5): Layna Johnson went 4-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs to lead the Blue Jackets past the Panthers.
Aynor
632
51
—
17
25
0
Lake City
300
00
—
3
5
4
WP: Emily Squires (1-0). LP: Van House. Top hitters: Aynor: Layna Johnson 4-4, HR, 5 RBIs; Brooke Elliott 3-5, 2 RBIs; Felicia Tracy 3-4, 3 RBIs; Hannah Page 3-5, 2 RBIs; Blair Gasque 3-4, 2 RBIs; Morgan Richardson 2-4, 2 RBIs. Lake City: Owens 1-2, RBI; Keefe 1-3, RBI; Wilson 1-3. Records: Aynor 3-1 (2-0 Region VI-3A).
North Myrtle Beach 9, (at) Marlboro County 3: Cissy Doolittle struck out 17 batters to lead the Chiefs.
NMB
002
041
2
—
9
9
2
MC
100
100
1
—
3
5
2
WP: Cissy Doolittle. LP: Gray. S: . Top hitters: S. Ballard 2-3; Hardwick 2-4; T. Gore 2-4. Records: NMB 2-3 (1-1 Region VII-4A).
Georgetown 21, (at) Waccamaw 2 (5): Meredith Venters and Renzley Lambert drove in four runs each to lead the Bulldogs on Thursday.
Georgetown
007
(11)3
—
21
16
2
Waccamaw
101
00
—
2
3
8
East Clarendon 18, (at) Green Sea Floyds 0 (5): The Trojans were routed Tuesday.
EC
337
75
—
18
17
0
GSF
000
00
—
0
4
0
Baseball
Myrtle Beach 3, (at) St. James 2: Lawson Cribb and Jay Morris each drove in a run for the Seahawks.
MB
002
100
0
—
3
7
0
SJ
002
000
0
—
2
6
0
Comments