High School Sports

March 17, 2017 8:27 PM

High school roundup: Aynor softball slugs way to rout of Lake City

From staff reports

Softball

Aynor 17, (at) Lake City 3 (5): Layna Johnson went 4-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs to lead the Blue Jackets past the Panthers.

Aynor

632

51

17

25

0

Lake City

300

00

3

5

4

WP: Emily Squires (1-0). LP: Van House. Top hitters: Aynor: Layna Johnson 4-4, HR, 5 RBIs; Brooke Elliott 3-5, 2 RBIs; Felicia Tracy 3-4, 3 RBIs; Hannah Page 3-5, 2 RBIs; Blair Gasque 3-4, 2 RBIs; Morgan Richardson 2-4, 2 RBIs. Lake City: Owens 1-2, RBI; Keefe 1-3, RBI; Wilson 1-3. Records: Aynor 3-1 (2-0 Region VI-3A).

North Myrtle Beach 9, (at) Marlboro County 3: Cissy Doolittle struck out 17 batters to lead the Chiefs.

NMB

002

041

2

9

9

2

MC

100

100

1

3

5

2

WP: Cissy Doolittle. LP: Gray. S: . Top hitters: S. Ballard 2-3; Hardwick 2-4; T. Gore 2-4. Records: NMB 2-3 (1-1 Region VII-4A).

Georgetown 21, (at) Waccamaw 2 (5): Meredith Venters and Renzley Lambert drove in four runs each to lead the Bulldogs on Thursday.

Georgetown

007

(11)3

21

16

2

Waccamaw

101

00

2

3

8

East Clarendon 18, (at) Green Sea Floyds 0 (5): The Trojans were routed Tuesday.

EC

337

75

18

17

0

GSF

000

00

0

4

0

Baseball

Myrtle Beach 3, (at) St. James 2: Lawson Cribb and Jay Morris each drove in a run for the Seahawks.

MB

002

100

0

3

7

0

SJ

002

000

0

2

6

0

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

View more video

Sports Videos