Carolinas All-Star Classic: Get to know the NC, SC girls basketball all-stars

Having stood out from the rest of competition in their respective states, the top basketball players in both North and South Carolina will take the floor Saturday night in an effort to determine which class is best in the Carolinas. Here is a look at the players taking part in this weekend’s Carolinas All-Star Classic.
NORTH CAROLINA GIRLS
Mikayla Boykin, Clinton: A McDonald’s All-American, she averaged 32 points per game as a senior, leading the Dark Horses to a 30-2 record and the North Carolina Class 2A title. She has signed on to play college basketball at Duke.
Kai Crutchfield, Millbrook (Raleigh): A four-year starter, she led the Wildcats to the 2016 Class 4A state title, and a Final Four appearance this past season. Was recently named District 5 player of the year by members of the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association (NCBCA). Crutchfield won’t have to travel far to play college ball, joining the hometown N.C. State this fall.
Kyra Davis, R.S. Central (Rutherfordton): Averaged double figures in each of her four seasons as a Hilltopper. Her final season at the school, she averaged more than 21 points and nine rebounds per game.
Ellisia Grissett, Hillside (Durham): A four-year contributor for the Hornets, she averaged a double-double (21.4 points, 11 rebounds per game) this past season, leading them to a 25-4 record and a PAC-6 4A title. The 6-foot-2 wing player has signed to play at South Carolina.
Asia Henderson, South View (Hope Mills): Averaged 16 points and 14 rebounds a game as a senior for the Tigers, along with blocking five shots per contest. A 6-1 forward — a UTEP signee — Henderson ranks among the school’s best in regard to blocked shot and rebounds.
Tariah Johnson, East Chapel Hill: One of the bright spots in a tough season for the Wildcats, the 5-foot-11 guard scored 22 points and nine rebounds per game. She has signed on to play college hoops at Howard.
Kayla Jones, Riverside (Williamston): An absolute stat-stuffer, she averaged 20 points or more in three of her four seasons as a Knight. She came a percentage point shy of 10 rebounds per game in her career. Henderson will be taking her talents to Raleigh next season, signing on to play with N.C. State.
Jaylin Powell, Rolesville: Had 15.4 points per game her senior year, along with seven rebounds for the Rams. She averaged no worse than 15 points per game her final three years of school. Powell has signed on to play college hoops at Elon.
Dazia Powell, Millbrook (Raleigh): A four-year starter for the Wildcats, surpassed the 1,000-point mark this past season. a 5-foot-9 point guard, she was an all-conference performer throughout her tenure at the school. Powell will play college basketball at Old Dominion.
Ariyana Williams, Freedom (Morganton): Averaged nearly 21 points per game her senior season in Morganton, a key cog in the Patriots going 29-2 and making a Class 3A Final Four appearance. The previous year, she led Freedom to an undefeated record en route to a state title. She has verbally committed to East Carolina.
SOUTH CAROLINA GIRLS
Nigeria Davis, Newberry: Increasing her scoring output each season, the Bulldogs’ senior standout had 14.7 points per game this past year en route to leading them to an Upper State 3A title. Was named an all-state performer by coaches statewide.
Shanteal Davis, Belton-Honea Path: Albeit a tough season for the Bears on a team basis, the 5-foot-8 combo guard averaged 16 points and nearly five rebounds per contest as a senior, leading all scorers in Region I-4A.
Bryanna Goodson, Wilson: Averaged in double figures each of her three seasons at the school — including a career-high 15.1 ppg in 2015-16 — helping lead the Tigers to a Lower State 4A title this past year. The 5-foot-9 guard has signed on to play at the next level at College of Charleston.
Armanii Grice, Ridge View: Missed averaging a double-double this past season by a few mere percentage points (14.5 points, 9.8 rebounds per game). Her contribution helped earn her S.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-state honors, along with allowing the guard to lead the Blazers to a Region IV-4A title.
Mariah Linney, Goose Creek: A five-year contributor to the Goose Creek girls basketball program, she increased her production with each season. Her senior year, Linney finished with 16.4 points per game, along with five rebounds, four assists and nearly five steals. More importantly, the Charlotte signee helped lead the Gators to a Class 5A state championship.
Rhetta Moore, Bishop England: Finishing among the all-time leading scorers at Bishop England, she averaged just shy of 18 points per game as a senior, allowing her to earn all-state honors. She also had more than five steals per contest. The Battling Bishops standout was able to accomplish a rare feat a few weeks ago, helping them to their fourth straight state title.
Jaelynn Murray, Dreher: While not exactly as hoped in terms of team goals, Murray finished her final season at the school with greater than 23 points and nearly 11 rebounds per game. The University of North Carolina signee was named Gatorade Player of the Year earlier this week.
Diamon Shiflet, Greer: The 5-foot-9 guard scored 19 points, along with averaging seven rebounds and nearly six assists per game as a senior for the Yellow Jackets. In addition to leading them to a Region II-4A title, the USC Upstate signee was named to the Class 4A all-state team.
A’Lexxus Sowell, Andrew Jackson: The 6-foot-3 center averaged a double-double in her senior season, scoring 14 points and bringing in 12 rebounds per game. She also had just shy of five blocks per contest. Her efforts earned her Class 2A all-state honors, along with leading the Volunteers to Region IV-2A title.
