Carolinas All-Star Classic: Get to know the NC, SC boys basketball all-stars

Having stood out from the rest of competition in their respective states, the top basketball players in both North and South Carolina will take the floor Saturday night in an effort to determine which class is best in the Carolinas. Here is a look at the players taking part in this weekend’s Carolinas All-Star Classic.
NORTH CAROLINA BOYS
Lavar Batts Jr., Jay M. Robinson (Concord): North Carolina’s top-rated recruit in the Class of 2017 according to some recruiting services, he averaged 23.3 points per game as a senior. Increasing upon his scoring production each year, he will be attending VCU this fall.
Carter Collins, East Chapel Hill: A four-year contributor for the Wildcats, Collins’ senior season was one of his best, averaging 21 points per game, along with nearly five rebounds and four assists. His basketball career will continue in the State of North Carolina, signing on to play at Davidson.
Patrick Dorsey, Millbrook (Raleigh): The 6-foot-5 standout averaged nearly 18 points a game this past season for the Wildcats. However, he is more known for this heave, which made Sportscenter’s Top 10 last June.
Justyn Hamilton, Independence (Charlotte): Standing 6-foot-10, Hamilton averaged a career high in points his senior season as a Patriot (11.8 ppg), along with more than nine rebounds per contest. He has committed to play basketball at Temple.
Quay Kimble, Shelby: Voted South Mountain Athletic Conference Player of the Year this past season, he proved deadly no matter where he chose to pull up and shoot during his career as a Golden Lion. His senior year proving to be his finest, the 5-foot-9 point guard averaged better than 25 points per game.
Tyler Maye, Farmville Central: Of all all-stars at this year’s event, one would be hard-pressed to find a more prolific scorer. The averaged nearly 30 points per game this season. He is the top available Class of 2017 prospect in North Carolina, according to Big Shots.
Austin Nelson, North Henderson: The first ever Division I basketball recruit at the school set in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the USC Upstate signee averaged 28.7 points per game - setting school records points during a single season (861) and for a career (2,075). He also was the Knights’ all-time leader in steals with 214.
Alex Reed: Garner Magnet: Quite the veteran presence for the Trojans, Reed led them in points and steals (17.8 ppg, 2.2 spg), while finishing second on the team with better than nine rebounds per game this past season. His effort was key in Garner Magnet claiming the Greater Neuse River 4A championship.
SOUTH CAROLINA BOYS
Hayden Brown, Byrnes: A key catalyst for the Rebels in their run to a state championship in 2016, the senior standout has signed to play basketball at The Citadel this fall. He led Byrnes in scoring this past season, averaging 20.3 points per game.
Zach Butler, Dorman: Returning to the Roebuck school for his senior season proved to be the right choice for Butler, scoring nearly 13 points per game and leading the Cavaliers to the Class 5A state title — the program’s first. He has signed to play basketball at Ohio University.
Jason Cudd, Socastee: Standing 7-foot-1, it is quite apparent the South Carolina signee tends to stand out above the rest. Cudd’s play during his senior year at “The Brave Wave” stood out prominently as well, scoring nearly 19 points and eight rebounds per game.
Jalen Cameron, West Florence: Referred to by his coach at times as “Old Reliable,” the Knights’ senior standout played in each of his team’s games this past season, falling just shy of averaging a double-double (17.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg). Currently without a landing spot at the next level, he is considered one of the top remaining prospects in the state, according to several recruiting services.
Jordan Davis, Dutch Fork: A menace on both ends of the floor, the Dutch Fork senior standout was named the Class 5A Player of the Year by members of the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association. The Dayton signee led the Silver Foxes with nearly 19 points to go along with his six rebounds per game.
Temetrius Morant, Crestwood: One of the elite scorers in the Palmetto State, the Murray State signee rewrote the history books as a Knight, becoming the school’s all-time leader in points this past season. He averaged 27 points, eight rebounds, two steals and seven assists per game.
James Reese, A.C. Flora: The Buffalo signee was named Class 4A state Player of the Year, validating the nomination with better than 20 points per game and nearly four assists. With his help, the Falcons claimed the 2016 Class 3A state championship. In his final performance in front of a hometown crowd, Reece scored 50 points last week at the Capital City All-Star event.
Tariq Simmons, Keenan: One of three seniors this past season, he led the Raiders with 18.4 points per game, along with nearly five rebounds and three assists. The Citadel signee was key in leading Keenan to an Upper State 2A title.
De’Shawn Thomas, A.C. Flora: Providing quite a 1-2 punch for the Falcons along with the aforementioned James Reece, the 6-foot-10 post player particularly made his impact felt on the defensive end, serving as a rim protector and rebounder. He is headed to Florida Southwestern State to play college ball.
Clyde Trapp, Lower Richland: The Clemson signee saved his best for last, scoring 20 points to lead the Diamond Hornets to the Class 4A state title. For the season, Trapp averaged better than 17 points per game, along with nearly six rebounds.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Comments