High school roundup: Waccamaw comes up big in clutch, pulls out win

Baseball
(At) Waccamaw 2, Georgetown 1: Down a run going into the seventh, the Warriors pushed two runs across in their half of the inning to claim a tough region matchup with rival Georgetown.
With the bases loaded, Alex Nash’s single brought home center fielder Jaret Montenery for the winning run. Earlier in the inning, Montenery’s triple helped tie the game, bringing in McKinley Grooms.
WP: Miller Brinson LP: Dallas Ward Hitters: GEO: Tyler McAlister 1-for-3, R. WAC: Jaret Montenery 1-for-2, R, RBI; Alex Nash 1-for-1, RBI.
Softball
Carolina Forest 15, Lawrenceville (N.J.) 7: Despite a slow start, the Panthers’ bats got going against their foes from New Jersey, scoring five runs in the third and fifth innings en route to a win.
Desi Santos was 2-for-2 with a home run and a pair of runs batted in, while Emma Lyles was also 2-for-2 with two RBIs of her own. Skylar James was 2-for-3 with two runs scored as well.
Dillon 10, Loris 0: The Lions were unable to keep pace with region foe Dillon.
Boys golf
Carolina Forest just gets past Conway in Panther Invitational primer: Paced by Kevin Burris, the Panthers were able to get by Conway on Thursday night. Burris shot a 38, good enough for medalist honors.
The Tigers were led by Connor Thomas, who shot a 42 on the day.
Carolina Forest 172, Conway 186
CF: Kevin Burris 38, Chris Firtenberry 43, Alex Hawkeyes 46, Ben Vasant 45.
CON: Connor Thomas 42, Raleigh Cook 46, Will Broughman 49, Cliff Todd 49.
Grigg, North Myrtle Beach grab win over Georgetown: Holden Grigg shot an overall 35, while Keenan Bough was a mere two shots behind as the Chiefs downed Georgetown by a combined 57 strokes on Thursday. In addition to their efforts, Dot Jarman finished with a 38, while Michael Yan had a 44 for North Myrtle Beach.
The Bulldogs were led by James Gore, who shot a 48.
Boys lacrosse
(At) Carolina Forest 15, Socastee 8: A fast start by the Panthers allowed them cruise comfortably to a win over league foe Socastee. Senior standout Joe Venazio was responsible for seven of Carolina Forest’s goals on the night, while fellow upperclassman Matt Sampollo notched four of his own accompanied by four assists.
Leading the way for Socastee in a losing effort was Connor Moxley, who had three goals and an assist.
Boys soccer
North Myrtle Beach 7, (at) Aynor 0: The Chiefs earned a clean sheet en route to a victory over Aynor.
Girls lacrosse
Carolina Forest 13, (at) Socastee 4: Abigail Gross scored five goals, while teammate Gabby Koseroski put three of her own in the back of the net to lead the Panthers to a dominant victory over rival Socastee. Isabella DiMarino and Lee Adi added two goals of their own in the win.
Girls soccer
North Myrtle Beach 8, (at) Aynor 0: The Chiefs were dominant in their trip to Aynor on Thursday night, with Haley Hudson scoring three goals while Jenna Berger notched a pair of her own. Emma Delaney, Jordan Berger and Brooke Kennedy also had goals for North Myrtle Beach in the win.
(At) Waccamaw 2, Christian Academy 0: The Warriors earned a hard-fought victory over Christian Academy.
Late Wednesday score
Track and field
Georgetown nips Timberland to claim win: The Bulldogs won six events — including a sweep of all relays — to do just enough to get past Timberland and earn a win on the track.
Team points: Georgetown 101.5, Timberland 99.5, C.E. Murray 24, Cross 13.
100m Dash - Walker (Cross) 11.90; Discus - Washington (Timberland) 116-10; 110m Hurdles - Gadson (Timberland) 16.14; 1600m Run - Martin (Georgetown) 5:37; 3200m run - Martin (Georgetown) 13:07; Shot Put - J. Washington (Timberland) 38-01; 400m Dash - McGirt (Georgetown) 55.78; 400m Hurdles - Gadson (Timberland) 1:01.05; 800m Run - Green (Timberland) 2:21; 200m Dash - Sumpter (Timberland) 23.44; 4x100m Relay - Georgetown 10:02; 4x800m Relay - Georgetown 45.32; 4x400m Relay - Georgetown 3:51; Triple Jump - Rush (C.E. Murray) 44-01; High Jump - K. Anderson (Timberland) 6-04; Long Jump - Rush (C.E. Murray) 21-04.50.
