Proof enough? North Myrtle Beach validates hot start with win over rival St. James

To be the lone baseball squad on the Grand Strand without a loss to its credit, North Myrtle Beach’s early season success has largely flown well under the radar.
Maybe a win over reigning Lower State champion St. James will finally offer recognition the team believes it is worthy of.
An early season litmus test for both, a sixth-inning rally by the Chiefs would be the difference. Scratching across three runs against Sharks ace Anthony Peck, they would earn a hard-fought 3-1 win in the clubs’ Region VII-4A opener at “The Hank.”
“We spent our whole offseason focusing on our toughness and our grit,” said North Myrtle Beach baseball coach Brian Alderson. “It’s no surprise to me these kids responded late in the game like they did.”
After a Maddy Hammons base hit and a fielding error by North Myrtle Beach allowed St. James to claim a 1-0 lead, the game became a pitcher’s duel. Through four innings, Peck and his counterpart in blue and gold — sophomore hurler Dalton Simpson — had yielded a mere two hits between them.
The pitchers were also the beneficiaries of a damp spot in the infield, the result of nearly two days of rainfall on the Grand Strand.
While St. James (4-3) suffered its share of blunders on the base path, the large share were owned by the North Myrtle Beach dugout, three runners losing footing on their way to third base. Each of those runners would be tagged out, allowing the Sharks to avert potential threats.
Yet, with all that went wrong for the Chiefs, they were still in striking distance as the game moved into its final stages.
“Our toughness, after making three base running mistakes, our toughness instead of going really flat kept us around,” Alderson said.
In the sixth, that toughness would pay off.
After a Peck walk put a runner on with one out, a Colin Cordera base hit would advance him to third base. A few pitches later, a bunt attempt by Colin Hudson was mishandled by the St. James hurler, allowing the Chiefs to tie things at 1-all.
Following a bunt by Dylan Doolittle that moved runners to second and third, North Myrtle Beach standout Donald Hansis pushed his club out front with a base hit past the outstretched arms of St. James second baseman Andrew Leo.
“I just had the mindset that I was going to go up there, and we weren’t going to lose,” he said. “I got so much faith in my boys … I knew we weren’t losing tonight.”
The Chiefs (6-0) would add another in the frame, allowing them to enter the seventh with a 3-1 advantage.
St. James would threaten in the final inning, putting two runners on. However, Doolittle — who came on in relief of Simpson after 6 2/3 innings of solid work — came in to get the game’s final out.
In a winning effort, Simpson scattered three hits and one run — which was unearned. He also had one strikeout.
“I’ve had a lot of weight on me for a long time now,” the North Myrtle Beach pitcher said. “I came in as an eighth grader. But it’s not just me … we rely on the other guys just as much. I couldn’t do it on the mound if they weren’t behind me on the field.”
As for Peck, it was the second consecutive solid outing that went without the desired result, allowing seven hits and two earned runs. According to St. James skipper Robbie Centracchio, it was the little things that hurt his club on this night.
“When they put pressure on us toward the end, we needed to field a bunt, needed to do a first and third play that we work on in practice every week, and we just didn’t come through with it when we needed to,” he said. “(Simpson) threw a good game for them too, I mean it was a good game all around. But we need to do a better job responding to pressure.”
STJ
010
000
0
—
1
4
1
Home
000
003
X
—
3
6
1
WP: Dalton Simpson . LP: Anthony Peck. S: Dylan Doolittle. Top hitters – STJ: Maddy Hammons 2-for-2; Anthony Peck 1-for-3. NMB: Donald Hansis 1-for-3, RBI; Four hitters were 1-for-2. Records: STJ 4-3 (0-1 Region VII-4A); NMB 6-0 (1-0 Region VII-4A).
