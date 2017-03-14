High School Sports

March 14, 2017 8:42 PM

High school roundup: Aynor softball outslugs Georgetown

From staff reports

Softball

Aynor 13, (at) Georgetown 5: Brooke Elliott had a pair of hits and earned the win on the mound to lead the Blue Jackets.

Aynor

201

008

2

13

9

1

Georgetown

000

131

0

5

12

3

WP: Brooke Elliott (2-0). LP: Venters. Top hitters: Aynor: Kayden Ray 3-4, RBI; Elliott 2-3; Layna Johnson 1-2, RBI; Jules Johnson 1-2; Felicia Tracy 1-2. Georgetown: Venters 2-3; Blakeley 3-4; Mercer 1-2. Records: Aynor 2-1 (1-0 Region VI-2A).

St. James 5, (at) North Myrtle Beach 4 (8): The Sharks rallied from a 4-1 deficit to top the Chiefs.

(At) Myrtle Beach 6, Wilson 1: Carly Grace Bodge had a pair of hits, including a triple, and earned the win on the mound for the Seahawks.

Wilson

001

000

0

1

4

1

Myrtle Beach

005

100

x

6

10

1

WP: Carly Grace Bodge (3-1). LP: Peyton McLeod. Top hitters: Wilson: D. Sehnke 1-2, BB. Myrtle Beach: Leah Belack 1-3, 3B, RBI; Breezy Zilonka 1-3, 2B, RBI; Grace Bodge 2-3, 3B; Madison Needle 2-3, RBI; Lindsey Coble 2-4, RBI. Records: Wilson 0-1 Region VII-4A, Myrtle Beach 3-1 (1-0 Region VII-4A).

Baseball

(At) Myrtle Beach 16, Wilson 0 (3): Lawson Cribb drove in five runs as the Seahawks routed the Tigers.

Wilson

000

0

0

3

Myrtle Beach

(10)6x

16

14

0

