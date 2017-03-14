High school roundup: Aynor softball outslugs Georgetown

Softball
Aynor 13, (at) Georgetown 5: Brooke Elliott had a pair of hits and earned the win on the mound to lead the Blue Jackets.
Aynor
201
008
2
—
13
9
1
Georgetown
000
131
0
—
5
12
3
WP: Brooke Elliott (2-0). LP: Venters. Top hitters: Aynor: Kayden Ray 3-4, RBI; Elliott 2-3; Layna Johnson 1-2, RBI; Jules Johnson 1-2; Felicia Tracy 1-2. Georgetown: Venters 2-3; Blakeley 3-4; Mercer 1-2. Records: Aynor 2-1 (1-0 Region VI-2A).
St. James 5, (at) North Myrtle Beach 4 (8): The Sharks rallied from a 4-1 deficit to top the Chiefs.
(At) Myrtle Beach 6, Wilson 1: Carly Grace Bodge had a pair of hits, including a triple, and earned the win on the mound for the Seahawks.
Wilson
001
000
0
—
1
4
1
Myrtle Beach
005
100
x
—
6
10
1
WP: Carly Grace Bodge (3-1). LP: Peyton McLeod. Top hitters: Wilson: D. Sehnke 1-2, BB. Myrtle Beach: Leah Belack 1-3, 3B, RBI; Breezy Zilonka 1-3, 2B, RBI; Grace Bodge 2-3, 3B; Madison Needle 2-3, RBI; Lindsey Coble 2-4, RBI. Records: Wilson 0-1 Region VII-4A, Myrtle Beach 3-1 (1-0 Region VII-4A).
Baseball
(At) Myrtle Beach 16, Wilson 0 (3): Lawson Cribb drove in five runs as the Seahawks routed the Tigers.
Wilson
000
—
0
0
3
Myrtle Beach
(10)6x
—
16
14
0
Comments