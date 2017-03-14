Carolinas’ finest? Basketball standouts will have shot to prove their wares

The high school hoops season officially draws to a close this weekend, as four all-star games pay homage to a number of the Palmetto State’s top players.
In Lexington, the North-South all-star contests will take place Saturday, while the Carolinas All-Star Classic — pitting all-stars from North and South Carolina against each other — will tip off later that same evening at “The Brave Wave” and Socastee High School.
In regard to the Carolinas Classic, a pair of Grand Strand basketball standouts will take part. South Carolina basketball signee and Socastee 7-footer Jason Cudd will take the home floor as a prep star for the final time, playing in the boys all-star game scheduled for after 8 p.m.
On the girls side, Wright State signee and Myrtle Beach forward Nia Sumpter will somewhat play the role as host, with her final game also coming in front of a largely partisan audience. She will join other girls all-stars from both Carolinas in a game set to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is $10.
In addition to Saturday’s all-star games, a slam dunk and 3-point contest will be held the night before at Myrtle Beach High School. Festivities will take place at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $5 for the event.
The Grand Strand will be well represented in the North-South all-star games as well.
All-state performers in Kiana Adderton of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach’s Aquera Johnson — who spent their careers as rivals — will play their final prep basketball game as teammates on the South squad. Joining them on that same bench will be North Myrtle Beach girls basketball coach Jude Hunt, who will serve as a South team coach.
Played at Lexington High School, the games will take place at 1 and 3 p.m.
CAROLINA ALL-STAR CLASSIC ROSTERS
North Carolina boys
Lavar Batts Jr, Jay M. Robinson (Concord); Carter Collins, East Chapel Hill; Patrick Dorsey, Millbrook (Raleigh); Justyn Hamilton, Independence (Charlotte); Quay Kimble, Shelby; Tyler Maye, Farmville Central; Austin Nelson, North Henderson; Alex Reed, Garner Magnet.
Coaches: Scott McInnes, Millbrook (Raleigh); Dale Hollifield, Shelby
South Carolina boys
Hayden Brown, Byrnes; Zach Butler, Dorman; Jason Cudd, Socastee; Jalen Cameron, West Florence; Jordan Davis, Dutch Fork; Temetrius Morant, Crestwood; James Reece, A.C. Flora; Tariq Simmons, Keenan; De’Shawn Thomas, A.C. Flora; Clyde Trapp, Lower Richland.
Coaches: Jeff Neely, Christ Church; Willie Thomas, Swansea
North Carolina girls
Mikayla Boykin, Clinton; Kai Crutchfield, Millbrook (Raleigh); Kyra Davis, R.S. Central (Rutherfordton); Elisia Grissett, Hillside (Durham); Asia Henderson, South View (Hope Mills); Tariah Johnson, East Chapel Hill; Kayla Jones, Riverside (Williamston); Jaylin Powell, Rolesville; Dazia Powell, Millbrook (Raleigh); Ariyana Williams, Freedom (Morganton).
Coaches: Sherry Norris, Chapel Hill; Deborah Jones, Page (Greensboro).
South Carolina girls
Nigeria Davis, Newberry; Shanteal Davis, Belton-Honea Path; Bryanna Goodson, Wilson; Armanii Grice, Ridge View; Mariah Linney, Goose Creek; Rhetta Moore, Bishop England; Jaelynn Murray, Dreher; Diamon Shiflet, Greer; A’Lexxus Sowell, Andrew Jackson; Nia Sumpter, Myrtle Beach
Coaches: Lonnie Roberts, Bluffton; Teresa Jones, Dreher
NORTH-SOUTH ALL-STAR ROSTERS
North boys
Lewis Truman, Calhoun Falls; Tyrell Oglesby, Chapman; Tae Cannon, Dorman; Rod Culver, Fox Creek; Lutwon Burton, Greenville; Jaquan Holmes, Hillcrest; Rodriguez Marshall, Keenan; Nehemiah McGriff, Lancaster; Kaiden Rice, Ridge View; Luke Brenegan, Wade Hampton; Cameron Womack, Westwood; Jackson Alexander, Woomont
Coaches: Zack Norris, Keenan; Mark Wright, Ridge-Spring Monetta; Lyn Smith, Landrum
South boys
Matthew Gray, Beaufort; Keith Matthews, Blythewood; Lloyd Hemming, Brookland-Cayce; Sidney Robinson, Burke; Desmond Pressley, Hemingway; Rodney “R.J.” Gunn, Irmo; Darius Bryant, Lexington; Caleb Shackleford, Lexington; Ja’Cor Nelson, Lower Richland; Ta’Seon Johnson, Timberland; Blake Walker, Wilson; Jamal Bryant, Wilson
Coaches: Josh Staley, A.C. Flora; Harris Avant, Johnsonville; Jacob SMith, Colleton County
North girls
Deja Pilgrim, Boiling Springs; Bailey Breazeale, Christ Church; Ashley Parnell, Crescent; Jasmine Webb, Dorman; Savannah Hughes, Greenville; Marshea Murray, Greer; Nia Pressley, Indian Land; Alexis McMillan, Lee Central; Anika Simpson, Mauldin; Toniyah Wideman, McCormick; Mary Ashley Moore, Ninety Six; Narjai Beshear, Ridge View
Coaches: Lamont Wakefield, Southside; Jeanette Wilder, Saluda; Anthony Gowens, Greenville
South girls
Karimah Jenkins, Burke; Janai Crim, Camden; Tyana Saunders, Crestwood; Jayla Ravenell, Cross; Wykasha Space, Hemingway; Cailah Hicklin, Lower Richland; Brittani McDonald, Mullins; Kiana Adderton, Myrtle Beach; Aquera Johnson, North Myrtle Beach; Meredith Harley, Summerville; Claire McTighe, Wando; Shamiyah Barnes, Wilson
Coaches: Jude Hunt, North Myrtle Beach; Calvin Davis, Summerville; Chakaris Thomas, Hemingway
