IP Classic notebook: Easley’s Chapman steals show, but Brasher, Boiling Springs leave with title

Displayed prominently along the first base side of Mike Johnson Park hangs two signs, recognizing past champions and young men named most valuable player at the annual IP Classic in Georgetown.
Through two days, the Easley baseball team had put itself in position to nab spots on both.
South Carolina baseball signee Logan Chapman was masterful in the Green Wave’s tourney opener, striking out 15 while yielding two hits in their 2-0 win over Dutch Fork. Roughly 12 hours later, he was at it again — this time in the batter’s box — going 3-for-4 with five runs batted in an four runs scored, allowing Easley to cruise 19-8 over James Island.
On Saturday, it would score a workmanlike victory over host Georgetown, 7-3.
In a one-game scenario, however, anything is possible. Particularly in baseball, where if a pitcher is on his game, it could be a long night for hitters.
With the prestigious IP Classic title on the line, Boiling Springs’ Justin Brasher was on his game.
The Boiling Springs pitcher scattered six hits, allowing no runs while striking out seven in a complete game shutout of Easley, 4-0.
Striking first with a run in the bottom of the fourth, the Bulldogs tightened their grip in the following inning, scratching two more runs across. They would put it out of reach in the sixth, as John Mike Faile — who went 3-for-3 in the game, driving in Mason Streater from third to cap the scoring.
Brasher would be named tournament most valuable player. Meanwhile, Boiling Springs is the first club from the Upstate to claim an IP Classic title since 2007, when Mauldin won the tournament championship.
2017 @IPClassic Champions!! Dogs win 4-0 over Easley! pic.twitter.com/qR34nhk19p— BSHS Baseball (@BaseballBSHS) March 12, 2017
Class 5A heavyweights collide
Among the eight baseball clubs invited to this year’s IP Classic, five reside in the state’s top classification.
While student enrollment was used to determine they would compete at the Class 5A level, three of them rode into Georgetown ranked in the first S.C. Baseball Coaches Association poll of the season.
Justifying the opinion of coaches statewide, the trio of Ashley Ridge, Boiling Springs and Easley — ranked fourth, seventh and third, respectively — fared well at the tournament.
Boiling Springs and Easley notched three victories apiece, with the Bulldogs ultimately claiming the IP Classic title. Ashley Ridge also won twice during its trip up the coast, taking a hard-fought win over Boiling Springs hours before it earned the tourney championship.
After taking it on the chin the first two nights of the tournament, Ashley Ridge salvaged their final appearance at Mike Johnson Park, downing Boiling Springs, 5-4.
Weather concerns alter tourney schedule
Baseball may be the chief link to all at this year’s IP Classic. Yet, when safety and the fragility of human life are involved, it tends to take a backseat.
With wintry weather bearing down on portions of South Carolina, event organizers and baseball coaches swiftly went to work altering the tournament’s schedule.
ALL SUNDAY GAMES CANCELLED! We'll try again in 2018!— IP Baseball Classic (@IPClassic) March 12, 2017
In an effort to allow clubs in affected areas time to safely make it home, the IP Classic championship game was moved up to Saturday evening. Boiling Springs would win the title over Easley, 4-0.
As fate would have it, those two clubs were the only ones to play four games. Rain pelting the Grand Strand most of the Sunday, the three games scheduled for the day were cancelled.
Contest winners
Recently installing a new scoreboard at Mike Johnson Park, IP Classic organizers collectively held their breath as a shot to left field by Dutch Fork’s Ward Hacklen made its mark.
He would deposit three more home runs into the centerfield bleachers, doing more than enough to claim the tournament’s home run derby title.
Less than 30 minutes after his team claimed a 9-3 win over Ashley Ridge, T.L. Hanna’s Braylon Patterson sped from second base to home plate in less than seven seconds to win the IP Classic base running competition.
‘The IPs’: IP Classic Impact Performers
▪ Logan Chapman, Easley: On the opening night of the tournament, he struck out 15 Dutch Fork batters to lead his team to a 2-0 victory. Serving as a designated hitter in the Green Wave’s remaining three contests, the South Carolina signee was 5 for 12 at the plate, hitting a home run, bringing in eight runners and scoring five runs of his own.
▪ Justin Brasher, Boiling Springs: Pitched a complete game Saturday night against Easley, striking out seven while scattering six hits in a 4-0 win, allowing the Bulldogs to claim the IP Classic title. He also was potent at the plate, going 6 for 13 with two runs scored and a pair of runs batted in.
▪ Cole Finkelstein, James Island: Was 8 for 13 at the plate during the Trojans’ run through the IP Classic, scoring three runs and earning an RBI.
▪ John Mike Faile, Boiling Springs: Showcasing his skills at the plate, the Bulldogs standout was 7 for 11 with two runs and a pair of RBI in helping lead his club to the IP Classic title.
▪ Regan Reid, T.L. Hanna: Was 7 for 12 in three games at the IP Classic, bringing in five runs while scoring two for the Yellow Jackets.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
IP Classic scores
Thursday, March 9
Bishop England 5, Ashley Ridge 1
James Island 4, Georgetown 3 F/8
Boiling Springs 4, T.L. Hanna 2
Easley 2, Dutch Fork 0
Friday, March 10
Boiling Springs 8, BIshop England 7
Easley 19, James Island 8
T.L. Hanna 9, Ashley Ridge 3
Dutch Fork 13, Georgetown 2
Saturday, March 11
Ashley Ridge 4, Boiling Springs 3
James Island 4, Dutch Fork 2
T.L. Hanna 7, Bishop England 3
Easley 7, Georgetown 3
Boiling Springs 4, Easley 0 (tournament championship)
