March 13, 2017 2:36 PM

On tap: The week ahead in prep sports

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

Monday, March 13

Boys golf

Myrtle Beach at Aynor, 5 p.m.; Georgetown at St. James, 4 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Oceanside Collegiate at North Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Andrews at Loris, 7:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Oceanside Collegiate at Myrtle Beach, 3:45 p.m.; North Myrtle Beach at Green Sea Floyds

Girls lacrosse

Oceanside Collegiate at North Myrtle Beach, 5:30 p.m.

Track and field

Aynor, Conway, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Socastee at Carolina Forest, 4:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14

Baseball

(All games at 6 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

Sumter at Carolina Forest (6:30 p.m.), Conway at West Florence (6:30 p.m.), South Florence at Socastee (6:30 p.m.), Wilson at Myrtle Beach, St. James at North Myrtle Beach, Aynor at Georgetown (6:30 p.m.); Waccamaw at Dillon, 6:30 p.m.; East Clarendon at Green Sea Floyds (5:30 p.m.)

Boys lacrosse

Myrtle Beach at Porter Gaud, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Socastee at South Florence, 7:15 p.m.; Carolina Forest at Sumter, 7:30 p.m.; West Florence at Conway, 5:30 p.m.; St. James at North Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m.; Aynor at Lake City, 7:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Waccamaw, 7 p.m.

Boys tennis

Carolina Forest at Sumter, 5 p.m.; Socastee at South Florence, 5 p.m.; Wilson at Myrtle Beach, 5 p.m.; St. James at North Myrtle Beach, 5 p.m.; Waccamaw at Aynor, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Sumter at Carolina Forest, 7:30 p.m.; South Florence at Socastee, 7:15 p.m.; Wilson at Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m.; North Myrtle Beach at St. James, 7 p.m.; Lake City at Aynor, 7:30 p.m.; Waccamaw at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Softball

Sumter at Carolina Forest, 6:30 p.m.; South Florence at Socastee, 6 p.m.; Wilson at Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.; St. James at North Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.; Aynor at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Carvers Bay at Johnsonville, 6 p.m.; East Clarendon at Green Sea Floyds, 5:30 p.m.

Track and field

Carvers Bay at Darlington, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

Baseball

(All games at 6:30 p.m.)

St. James at Carolina Forest, Loris at Lake City, Georgetown at Andrews

Boys golf

St. James at Carolina Forest, 4 p.m.; Socastee at Loris, 4:30 p.m.; Myrtle Beach at North Myrtle Beach, 5 p.m.; Conway at Aynor, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

North Myrtle Beach at Waccamaw, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer

Waccamaw at Conway, 7:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Carolina Forest at St. James, 5 p.m.; Socastee at Waccamaw, 5 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

St. James at Carolina Forest, 7:30 p.m.; North Myrtle Beach at Waccamaw, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer

Myrtle Beach at Hoggard (NC), 6 p.m.; Waccamaw at Loris, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Carolina Forest at St. James, 6 p.m.; Manning at Waccamaw, 7 p.m.

Track and field

North Myrtle Beach, Waccamaw at St. James, 5 p.m.; Georgetown, Andrews at Timberland, 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 16

Baseball

Georgetown at Waccamaw, 6:30 p.m.

Boys golf

Carolina Forest at Conway, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Myrtle Beach, 5 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Myrtle Beach at St. James, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

North Myrtle Beach at Aynor, 7 p.m.

Boys tennis

Conway at Socastee, 5 p.m.; North Myrtle Beach at Aynor, 5 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Carolina Forest at Socastee, 7 p.m.; Myrtle Beach at St. James, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer

North Myrtle Beach at Aynor, 7 p.m.; Christian Academy at Waccamaw, 6 p.m.

Softball

Laurensville at Carolina Forest, 5:15 p.m.; Georgetown at Waccamaw, 6:30 p.m.

Track and field

Georgetown, Andrews at Johnsonville, 4:30 p.m.; Green Sea Floyds at Hannah-Pamplico, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, March 17

Baseball

(Games at 6:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

Carolina Forest at South Florence, Socastee at Conway, Myrtle Beach at St. James (6 p.m.), North Myrtle Beach at Marlboro County (6 p.m.), Dillon at Loris, Aynor at Lake City, Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds (5:30 p.m.)

Boys soccer

Conway at Socastee, 7:15 p.m.; Myrtle Beach at St. James, 7 p.m.; Georgetown at Loris, 7 p.m.

Boys tennis

West Florence at Myrtle Beach, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer

Carolina Forest at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.; Socastee at Conway, 7:30 p.m.; St. James at Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m.; Marlboro County at North Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m.; Loris at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Carolina Forest at South Florence, 6:30 p.m.; Socastee at Conway, 7 p.m.; Myrtle Beach at St. James, 6 p.m.; Marlboro County at North Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.; Latta at Carvers Bay, 6 p.m.; Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Boys golf

Carolina Forest, Socastee, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, St. James, Conway, Georgetown, Aynor, Waccamaw, Loris at Panther Invitational, 8 a.m.

Boys lacrosse

Carolina Forest at North Myrtle Beach, 11 a.m.; Socastee at Myrtle Beach, 11 a.m.; Spring Valley at Waccamaw, 1:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Myrtle Beach at Pinewood Prep, 1 p.m.

Track and field

Socastee at West Florence, 10 a.m.; North Myrtle Beach, Waccamaw, Carvers Bay at Mellow Mushroom Relays (Mount Pleasant), 9:30 a.m.

