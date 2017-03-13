On tap: The week ahead in prep sports

Monday, March 13
Boys golf
Myrtle Beach at Aynor, 5 p.m.; Georgetown at St. James, 4 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Oceanside Collegiate at North Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Andrews at Loris, 7:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Oceanside Collegiate at Myrtle Beach, 3:45 p.m.; North Myrtle Beach at Green Sea Floyds
Girls lacrosse
Oceanside Collegiate at North Myrtle Beach, 5:30 p.m.
Track and field
Aynor, Conway, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Socastee at Carolina Forest, 4:45 p.m.
Tuesday, March 14
Baseball
(All games at 6 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
Sumter at Carolina Forest (6:30 p.m.), Conway at West Florence (6:30 p.m.), South Florence at Socastee (6:30 p.m.), Wilson at Myrtle Beach, St. James at North Myrtle Beach, Aynor at Georgetown (6:30 p.m.); Waccamaw at Dillon, 6:30 p.m.; East Clarendon at Green Sea Floyds (5:30 p.m.)
Boys lacrosse
Myrtle Beach at Porter Gaud, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Socastee at South Florence, 7:15 p.m.; Carolina Forest at Sumter, 7:30 p.m.; West Florence at Conway, 5:30 p.m.; St. James at North Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m.; Aynor at Lake City, 7:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Waccamaw, 7 p.m.
Boys tennis
Carolina Forest at Sumter, 5 p.m.; Socastee at South Florence, 5 p.m.; Wilson at Myrtle Beach, 5 p.m.; St. James at North Myrtle Beach, 5 p.m.; Waccamaw at Aynor, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Sumter at Carolina Forest, 7:30 p.m.; South Florence at Socastee, 7:15 p.m.; Wilson at Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m.; North Myrtle Beach at St. James, 7 p.m.; Lake City at Aynor, 7:30 p.m.; Waccamaw at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Softball
Sumter at Carolina Forest, 6:30 p.m.; South Florence at Socastee, 6 p.m.; Wilson at Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.; St. James at North Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.; Aynor at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Carvers Bay at Johnsonville, 6 p.m.; East Clarendon at Green Sea Floyds, 5:30 p.m.
Track and field
Carvers Bay at Darlington, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15
Baseball
(All games at 6:30 p.m.)
St. James at Carolina Forest, Loris at Lake City, Georgetown at Andrews
Boys golf
St. James at Carolina Forest, 4 p.m.; Socastee at Loris, 4:30 p.m.; Myrtle Beach at North Myrtle Beach, 5 p.m.; Conway at Aynor, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
North Myrtle Beach at Waccamaw, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer
Waccamaw at Conway, 7:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Carolina Forest at St. James, 5 p.m.; Socastee at Waccamaw, 5 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
St. James at Carolina Forest, 7:30 p.m.; North Myrtle Beach at Waccamaw, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer
Myrtle Beach at Hoggard (NC), 6 p.m.; Waccamaw at Loris, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Carolina Forest at St. James, 6 p.m.; Manning at Waccamaw, 7 p.m.
Track and field
North Myrtle Beach, Waccamaw at St. James, 5 p.m.; Georgetown, Andrews at Timberland, 5 p.m.
Thursday, March 16
Baseball
Georgetown at Waccamaw, 6:30 p.m.
Boys golf
Carolina Forest at Conway, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Myrtle Beach, 5 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Myrtle Beach at St. James, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
North Myrtle Beach at Aynor, 7 p.m.
Boys tennis
Conway at Socastee, 5 p.m.; North Myrtle Beach at Aynor, 5 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Carolina Forest at Socastee, 7 p.m.; Myrtle Beach at St. James, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer
North Myrtle Beach at Aynor, 7 p.m.; Christian Academy at Waccamaw, 6 p.m.
Softball
Laurensville at Carolina Forest, 5:15 p.m.; Georgetown at Waccamaw, 6:30 p.m.
Track and field
Georgetown, Andrews at Johnsonville, 4:30 p.m.; Green Sea Floyds at Hannah-Pamplico, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, March 17
Baseball
(Games at 6:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
Carolina Forest at South Florence, Socastee at Conway, Myrtle Beach at St. James (6 p.m.), North Myrtle Beach at Marlboro County (6 p.m.), Dillon at Loris, Aynor at Lake City, Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds (5:30 p.m.)
Boys soccer
Conway at Socastee, 7:15 p.m.; Myrtle Beach at St. James, 7 p.m.; Georgetown at Loris, 7 p.m.
Boys tennis
West Florence at Myrtle Beach, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer
Carolina Forest at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.; Socastee at Conway, 7:30 p.m.; St. James at Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m.; Marlboro County at North Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m.; Loris at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Carolina Forest at South Florence, 6:30 p.m.; Socastee at Conway, 7 p.m.; Myrtle Beach at St. James, 6 p.m.; Marlboro County at North Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.; Latta at Carvers Bay, 6 p.m.; Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 18
Boys golf
Carolina Forest, Socastee, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, St. James, Conway, Georgetown, Aynor, Waccamaw, Loris at Panther Invitational, 8 a.m.
Boys lacrosse
Carolina Forest at North Myrtle Beach, 11 a.m.; Socastee at Myrtle Beach, 11 a.m.; Spring Valley at Waccamaw, 1:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Myrtle Beach at Pinewood Prep, 1 p.m.
Track and field
Socastee at West Florence, 10 a.m.; North Myrtle Beach, Waccamaw, Carvers Bay at Mellow Mushroom Relays (Mount Pleasant), 9:30 a.m.
