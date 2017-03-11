A testament to a bygone era, ballpark serves as the crown jewel of Georgetown baseball

5:30 County residents discuss new parking fees in Myrtle Beach Pause

2:28 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.11

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

2:10 Sights and sounds of the 20th Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

3:51 Taste the rainbow with Nikki Merrill's "Rainbow Rum" at the Treasure Club | Hot Pour

2:39 The debate over legalized medical marijuana in South Carolina

1:30 Pet store owner fires back after Facebook post of sick puppy sparks uproar