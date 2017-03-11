A testament to a bygone era, ballpark serves as the crown jewel of Georgetown baseball

Sure, Georgetown’s Mike Johnson Park may be a tad imperfect.
In the same vein, something about the venerable stadium tends to be just right. So much the case that when given the opportunity, coaches don’t dare turn down the opportunity to pay a visit.
After all, it is not everyday one strolls past a S.C. Historical Marker on the way to their respective dugout. Or maybe the view of smoke billowing into the air from a local mill, cast behind green-stained bleachers last filled when the pigskin was chucked regularly on its hallowed ground.
Not to mention the scoreboard in left field, still operated in much the same fashion as it was in a bygone era — by hand.
Its youth decades forgone, the venue — originally referred to as Georgetown County Stadium — makes up with charm.
Boasting a reputation known well beyond the banks of Winyah Bay, it was ranked the No. 1 high school baseball facility in South Carolina by the website Diamond Prospects. On most occasions, the jewel on Emanuel Street plays host to the hometown Bulldogs of Georgetown High.
But for four days each March, the historic stadium — a testament to yesteryear — welcomes several of the state’s top baseball clubs, and the elite talents on each of their rosters.
Historically inviting teams from all corners of the state, the 27th edition of the International Paper (IP) Classic was no different, sticking to a tried and true formula that has earned it status as “The Granddaddy of them All” in regard to early season baseball tournaments in South Carolina.
I played in the first four IP Classics, from my freshman through my senior year. It’s near and dear to me. We started in 1991, and it’s just awesome to see it get better every year.
Georgetown baseball coach Jason West
Longtime tournament director Alicia Johnson said the goal each year is to not only showcase one of the idyllic settings in high school sports, but also the deep pool of baseball talent the Palmetto State has to offer.
“Each year, we consult coaches, scouts and others with a pulse on high school baseball in South Carolina,” she said. “Fortunately, there have been some years we have hosted the eventual state champion.”
Since the inaugural fete in 1991, eight IP Classic winners have gone on to claim a state title. Even if not able to come away with the tournament championship, a host of participants have left Georgetown and proceeded to win it all — the latest being Summerville a season ago.
A slew of past participants have also left the waterfront town and moved on to further success. Among them include familiar names as Baltimore Orioles catcher Matt Wieters (Stratford, 2004), as well as former South Carolina baseball greats Michael Roth (Riverside, 2006) and Justin Smoak (Stratford, 2005), not to mention Grand Strand products in Conway’s Grant Holmes and Michael Johnson of Georgetown — son of the man for whom the famed baseball stadium is named.
An invitation-only event for clubs statewide, opportunities to participate in the IP Classic come around only every once in while.
Four teams — Ashley Ridge, Dutch Fork, Easley and T.L. Hanna — are competing in the tournament for the first time. Aside from host Georgetown, the trio of previous entrants — Bishop England, Boiling Springs and James Island — returned this year following extended absences.
Upon receiving his team’s IP Classic invitation, Easley baseball coach Josh Warner said there was no turning it down.
“This is my third year in Easley, and I’m originally from upper eastern Tennessee. But I had actually heard about this tournament, and knew it was an invite-only,” he said. “When our name popped up and they called to ask us, there was no hesitation in accepting the invitation.
“You never know when the next time will be when you’re invited back. To come here and get this opportunity, it’s just a lot of fun.”
In addition to the chance to test their wares against other top notch competition, teams are given a true dose of “Southern Hospitality.” A community effort in every sense, area families, churches and other establishments join together to ensure each club’s stay is as carefree — aside from what occurred between the lines — as possible.
“Everything has been first class,” Warner said. “You can see why this is one of the premier tournaments not only in South Carolina, but the rest of the Southeast. To be able to bring our team down to represent our school and community, it has been a lot of fun and something we take a lot of pride in.”
An IP Classic original, Georgetown baseball coach Jason West played in each of the first four events. His view of the tournament is far different now, however, as this weekend he is receiving his first taste as Bulldogs skipper.
Differences go well beyond his place in the team’s dugout, though, taking on a more pivotal role in ensuring the IP Classic’s success.
“I hear about the problems more, that’s for sure,” West joked. “The toilet is stopped up, or someone didn’t get their meal … it’s a lot different. But I love every minute of it.
“I played in the first four IP Classics, from my freshman through my senior year. It’s near and dear to me. We started in 1991, and it’s just awesome to see it get better every year.”
