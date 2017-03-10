High School Sports

March 10, 2017 8:45 PM

High school roundup: Socastee girls soccer routs Sumter

From staff reports

Girls soccer

(At) Socastee 7, Sumter 0: Katelyn Price, Brittany Leftis and Haley Altman each had two goals as the Braves won their Region VI-5A opener.

Goals: Socastee: Mellett Mackie 1, Katelyn Price 2, Brittany Leftis 2, Haley Altman 2.

Assists: Socastee: Price 1, Melissa Garcia 2.

Goalies: Socastee: Altman (1 save), Haley Boggs (2 saves).

Records: Socastee 3-1 (1-0 Region VI-5A).

Softball

(At) West Brunswick 8, North Myrtle Beach 0: The Trojans routed the Chiefs.

NMB

000

000

0

0

4

2

WB

220

301

x

8

7

1

WP: Beller. LP: S. Ballard. S: . Top hitters: NMB: Urbaniak 2-3. Records: North Myrtle Beach 1-2.

Timberland 4, (at) St. James 3: The Wolves edged the Sharks.

Timberland

300

000

1

4

7

0

St. James

101

010

0

3

7

0

WP: T. Rose. LP: Brooks Spiva. Top hitters: Timberland: Welch 1-2, 2 RBIs, run; Winningham 2-3, run, RBI. St. James: Skye Bailey 2-4, RBI; Kelsey Gollie 2-4, run, RBI; Spiva 2-3.

Baseball

Aynor 10, (at) Myrtle Beach 4: Luke Martin drove in three runs and Holden Nobles plated two to lead the Blue Jackets.

Aynor

002

060

2

10

10

1

MB

100

011

1

4

10

1

Marion 4, (at) Carvers Bay 2: Ronnie King drove in two runs to lead the Swamp Foxes.

Marion

000

120

1

4

9

0

CB

000

002

0

2

3

3

(At) Green Sea Floyds 15, Loris 13: The Trojans rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the seventh to top the Lions.

Loris

030

252

1

13

9

7

GSF

030

203

7

15

12

3

