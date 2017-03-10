High school roundup: Socastee girls soccer routs Sumter

Girls soccer
(At) Socastee 7, Sumter 0: Katelyn Price, Brittany Leftis and Haley Altman each had two goals as the Braves won their Region VI-5A opener.
Goals: Socastee: Mellett Mackie 1, Katelyn Price 2, Brittany Leftis 2, Haley Altman 2.
Assists: Socastee: Price 1, Melissa Garcia 2.
Goalies: Socastee: Altman (1 save), Haley Boggs (2 saves).
Records: Socastee 3-1 (1-0 Region VI-5A).
Softball
(At) West Brunswick 8, North Myrtle Beach 0: The Trojans routed the Chiefs.
NMB
000
000
0
—
0
4
2
WB
220
301
x
—
8
7
1
WP: Beller. LP: S. Ballard. S: . Top hitters: NMB: Urbaniak 2-3. Records: North Myrtle Beach 1-2.
Timberland 4, (at) St. James 3: The Wolves edged the Sharks.
Timberland
300
000
1
—
4
7
0
St. James
101
010
0
—
3
7
0
WP: T. Rose. LP: Brooks Spiva. Top hitters: Timberland: Welch 1-2, 2 RBIs, run; Winningham 2-3, run, RBI. St. James: Skye Bailey 2-4, RBI; Kelsey Gollie 2-4, run, RBI; Spiva 2-3.
Baseball
Aynor 10, (at) Myrtle Beach 4: Luke Martin drove in three runs and Holden Nobles plated two to lead the Blue Jackets.
Aynor
002
060
2
—
10
10
1
MB
100
011
1
—
4
10
1
Marion 4, (at) Carvers Bay 2: Ronnie King drove in two runs to lead the Swamp Foxes.
Marion
000
120
1
—
4
9
0
CB
000
002
0
—
2
3
3
(At) Green Sea Floyds 15, Loris 13: The Trojans rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the seventh to top the Lions.
Loris
030
252
1
—
13
9
7
GSF
030
203
7
—
15
12
3
