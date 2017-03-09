High school roundup: Georgetown loses IP Classic opener in extras; Myrtle Beach wins fourth straight

Baseball
IP Classic
James Island 4, Georgetown 3: A Cole Finkelstein single in the top of the ninth brought home the game-winning run for the Trojans on Thursday, pushing it past Georgetown in both teams’ IP Classic opener. Finkelstein was 5-for-6 in the game for James Island, which despite outhitting the Bulldogs 15-4 had to settle things in extra innings. Clay Prudhomme had two hits for Georgetown in a losing effort.
WP: Jaxon Weatherford LP: Pearson Adams Hitters: (JI) Cole Finkelstein 5-for-6, R, RBI; Owen Morillo 3-for-5, 2 R; Patrick Dizon 2-for-5, RBI. (GHS) Clay Prudhomme 2-for-3.
Bishop England 5, Ashley Ridge 1: The Battling Bishops took advantage of four Ashley Ridge errors in the game, a 5-run third inning more than enough for them to dispatch of their fellow Charleston area opponent. Eight different Bishop England batters notched hits in the game.
WP: Leo Albano LP: DeOndre Smith Hitters: (AR) Tobias Jordan 2-for-4. (BE) Gregory Sanders 1-for-2, R, 2 RBI; Will Bastian 1-for-1, R, RBI.
Boiling Springs 4, T.L. Hanna 2: Though being outhit 8-5, the Bulldogs made the most of their opportunities to claim a hard-fought win over T.L. Hanna. Justin Brasher was 2-for-4 with a run scored to lead Boiling Springs to a win.
WP: Thomas Goff LP: Jackson Bryant Hitters: (BS): Justin Brasher 2-for-4, R. (TLH): Regan Reid 2-for-4, 2 RBI.
Local baseball
Myrtle Beach 5, Conway 0: Lawson Cribb and Tyler Burgess combined to pitch a shutout Thursday, leading the Seahawks to their fourth consecutive win. Jonah McElheney was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a pair of runs batted in, while Cribb also had two hits and two RBIs in a winning effort. Todd McClellan and Brett Young each had two hits in the game for Conway.
WP: Lawson Cribb LP: Zac Lee Hitters: (MB) Jackson Thomas 2-for-3, R; Jonah McElheney 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI; Lawson Cribb 2-for-4, 2 RBI. (CON) Todd McClellan 2-for-3; Bretty Young 2-for-4.
North Myrtle Beach 13, Aynor 3: The Chiefs jumped on Aynor early Thursday, and never allowed it to gain its footing en route to a dominating win. Chase Hudson, Dylan Doolittle, Donald Hansis and Craig Matta each had two hits in the game, while Dalton Simpson’s grand slam helped put a cap on the competitive phase of the game.
WP: Matt McKewan LP: Jason Duke Hitters: (NMB) Chase Hudson 2-for 4, 3R, RBI; Dylan Doolittle 2-for-3, 2R, RBI; Donald Hansis 2-for-5, R, 2 RBI; Craig Matta 2-for-4; Dalton Simpson 1-for-4, HR, 4 RBI. (AYN) Ridge Richardson 2-for-4, R; Luke Martin 2-for-4, 2 RBI.
St. James 14, Socastee 4: The Sharks rebounded from Wednesday’s loss to Waccamaw in a big way, beating Socastee in emphatic fashion. St. James scored runs in each of the first three innings, allowing it to claim the win in five innings. Parker Rabon was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and a run batted in, while Cam White was 2-for-4 with three RBIs of his own.
WP: Kolby Robtoy LP: Harrison Olszewski Hitters: (STJ) Jacob English 2-for-4; Anthony Peck 1-for-2, 2 R, 4 RBI; Parker Rabon 2-for-3, 3 R, RBI; Cam White 2-for-4, 3 RBI; Andrew Leo 2-for-2, 2 R.
Boys tennis
Socastee 6, Sumter 0: In its region opener, the Braves made short work of Sumter, winning each of its matches in straight sets.
Socastee tennis won all but two points, moving to 3-0 on the season.
Singles: Britton Bellamy (SOC) def. Eli Whitt (SUM), 6-1, 6-0; Noah Johnson (SOC) def. Briggs Berry (SUM), 6-0, 6-1; Brent Glasgow (SOC) def. Austin McDuffie (SUM), 6-0, 6-0; Nick LeFever (SOC) def. Lance Gould (SUM), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Brandon Rogers and Lap Sung Chan (SOC) def. Brady Black and Zach Kelly (SUM), 6-0, 6-0.
Records: SOC 3-0 (1-0 Region VI-5A)
Track and field
North Myrtle Beach boys claim tri-meet win: In a back-and-forth night in Pawleys Island, the Chiefs were able to hold off host Waccamaw to claim top honors at their second consecutive meet. North Myrtle Beach placed well in all events, particularly field events and sprints, while being competitive in middle and distance races. The Chiefs’ 1,600-meter relay team claimed top honors, as the grouping of Tyler edwards, Jareh Piggott, Derrion Conyers and Dondre Thompson held off Waccamaw for the win.
Total scores: North Myrtle Beach 86; Waccamaw 68; Green Sea Floyds 9
Carolina Forest boys edge Georgetown, Conway: Wins in a pair of events by Eion Mahood allowed the Panthers to slip past Georgetown on Thursday to earn their second win at a meet this week. Mahood claimed wins in both the 110-meter hurdles and the pole vault. Georgetown also posted a solid result, Bulldog athletes claiming top honors in seven events. Darius McGirt had two of those wins, crossing the line first in the 400-meter dash and the high jump.
Team scores: Carolina Forest 69; Georgetown 65; Conway 33.
400m relay: Georgetown, 45.2 sec.; ; 1,600m relay: Georgetown, 3:50; 3,200m relay: Carolina Forest, 9:27; 100m: Rakim Bellamy (CON), 11.61; 110m hurdles: Eoin Mahood (CF), 19.64; 200m: Lemarkus McCray (GHS), ; 400m: Darius McGirt (GHS), 53.89; 400m hurdles: Shawn Mallow (CF), 1:06.18; 800m: Josh Norman (CF), 2:18.18; 1,600m: Michael Pieterse, 4:45; 3,200m: Shane Mooney (CON), 11:06; Long jump: Shammond Holmes (GHS), 18 feet, 10 ; Pole vault: Eion Mahood (CF), 7 feet; Triple jump: Nyeem Dozier (GHS) 40 feet, 11 inches; High jump: Darius McGirt (GHS), 6 feet; Discus: Antoine Loper (CF), 117 feet, 4 inches; Shot put: Malik Morant (CON), 42 feet, 7 inches.
North Myrtle Beach girls cruise past Waccamaw, Green Sea Floyds: The Chiefs took top honors in nine of 17 events, among them setting a school record in the 3,200-meter relay. Individually, North Myrtle Beach track and field athletes Jada Gore, Medinah Williams and Emily Barbosa each had a solid showing, winning multiple events.
Team scores: North Myrtle Beach 100; Waccamaw 78; Green Sea Floyds 0.
400m relay: NMB, 52.93 sec.; 1,600m relay: NMB, 4:23; 3,200m relay: Waccamaw, 10:15; 100m: Medinah Williams (NMB), 13.25 sec.; 100m hurdles: Briley Arnold (WAC), 17.44 sec.; 200m: Medinah Williams (NMB), 27.5 sec.; 400m: Emily Barbosa (NMB), 1:05; 400m hurdles: Briley Arnold (WAC), 1:07; 800m: A. May (WAC), 2:39; 1,600m: A. Scully (WAC), 5:34; 3,200m: A. Scully (WAC), 12:05; Long jump: Jada Gore (NMB) 14 feet, 7 inches; Pole vault: Emily Barbosa (NMB) 7 feet, 6 inches; Triple jump: Jada Gore (NMB) 28 feet, 4 inches; High jump: A. Markham (WAC) 4 feet, 6 inches; Discus: S. Parker (NMB) 83 feet, 6 inches; Shot put: A. Thomas (NMB), 29 feet, 3 inches.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
