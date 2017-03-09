High school roundup: Georgetown loses IP Classic opener in extras; Myrtle Beach wins fourth straight

5:30 County residents discuss new parking fees in Myrtle Beach Pause

1:45 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.10

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

2:39 The debate over legalized medical marijuana in South Carolina

0:41 Myrtle Beach International Airport upgrades radar technology

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store

1:40 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.9