High school roundup: Solid pitching performances, clutch hits propel Waccamaw, Myrtle Beach to wins

BASEBALL
Myrtle Beach 2, Socastee 1: Jayce Allen scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Jackson Thomas, a run that proved to be the winning run in a tight matchup between local rivals.
The top of the Myrtle Beach order was particularly effective, with Edwards going 4-for-4 with a run scored, while Thomas was responsible for two of the three other hits and both of the Seahawks’ runs batted in.
That would prove to be enough for Cameron Bodge, who went the distance. He yielded only two hits and a run in the game, while striking out eight Socastee batters en route to picking up the win.
Hunter Haddock and Fox Wagner were responsible for the two Braves base hits.
Waccamaw 1, St. James 0: Jaret Montenery pitched a complete game, striking out nine batters and scattering only two hits in a hard-fought win over the Sharks.
A Grant Blaylock single in the top of the sixth helped break a scoreless tie, allowing Montenery to help his own cause.
The Warriors starting pitcher out dueled St. James’ Anthony Peck, who went 5 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts while scattering four hits. He was credited with allowing the lone run of the game.
SOFTBALL
North Myrtle Beach 6, Socastee 4: A wild pitch in the fifth would allow the Chiefs’ Serrah Ballard to scamper home, allowing them to take a lead they would not relinquish en route to a win.
North Myrtle Beach would add two runs in the seventh, and as fate would have it, they’d need both to hold off a late charge by the Braves.
Andie Crimminger was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Ballard was also 2-for-4 in the game. Myatt Hardwick tallied three hits for the Chiefs in a winning effort.
Abby Dugan and Madison Myers each had two hits for Socastee in a losing effort.
Timberland 8, St. James 7: Haley Welch’s shot to left field proved to be a winning one for the Wolves, bringing in freshman Brooke Moody, propelling them past St. James in eight innings.
After Timberland came back to tie the game with three runs in the seventh, St. James answered with a run of its own in the following frame. A Dominique Gross base hit brought in Lindsay Burdette, helping put the Sharks up 7-6 going in the the bottom half of the eighth.
In a losing effort, Gross was 4-for-5 with three runs batted in. Skye Bailey, Kelsey Gollie and Kenly Daves each had two hits for St. James in a losing effort.
Berkeley 11, Georgetown 1: Six runs in the third inning by the Stags helped turn a tied game into a romp, as Berkeley dispatched of the Bulldogs in five innings.
Georgetown managed only one hit in the game, Hanna Avant’s single the only blemish on pitcher Raelee Brabham’s record for the night.
Andrews 9, Conway 3: The Tigers were unable to get much going in a loss to Andrews.
BOYS TENNIS
Myrtle Beach 7, Conway 0: The Seahawks cruised to an easy win over Conway.
BOYS SOCCER
North Myrtle Beach 2, Carolina Forest 1: Needing penalty kicks to settle things, the Chiefs outshot the Panthers, winning the shootout 4-1 to claim the victory.
GIRLS SOCCER
Myrtle Beach 1, Waccamaw 0: The Seahawks were able to get by a solid Warriors squad.
North Myrtle Beach 7, Carolina Forest 1: Hadley Hudson and Jenna Berger each scored two goals as the Chiefs romped to an easy victory Wednesday night.
Taylor Monahan, Jenna Berger and Emma Delaney also scored goals for North Myrtle Beach. Goalkeepers Jordan Hernandez and Montana Fields earned a clean sheet for the Chiefs, combining for 11 saves.
Katie Kulick had the lone goal for Carolina Forest.
Late Tuesday scores
Boys track and field
Carolina Forest used a balanced effort to cruise to an easy victory on Tuesday night.
Michael Pieterse paced the Panthers with wins in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs. Teammate Shawn Mello also picked up victories in a pair of events, coming in first in the 110-meter hurdles and triple jump.
Eion Mahood also picked up a win in the pole vault event.
Conway finished second at the meet. Rakim Bellamy, Gregory Telford, Shane Moony, Willie Brantley and Malik Morant each claimed top honors for the Tigers, along their 4x800-meter relay team.
Myrtle Beach had two wins, one courtesy of its 4x100-meter relay team and Chris Brown in the discus event.
Team scores: Carolina Forest 116; Conway 73; Dillon 62; Myrtle Beach 56; Latta 33.
400m relay: Myrtle Beach, 46.58 sec.; 1,600m relay: Dillon, 3:55; 3,200m relay: Conway, 9:19; 100m: Rakim Bellamy (CON), 11.39 sec.; ; 110m hurdles: Shawn Mallo (CF), 18.58 sec.; ; 200m: Jerry Floyd (DIL), 23.74 sec; 400m: Gregory Telford (CON), 57.08 sec; 400m hurdles: Zykhi Vaught (CF), 1:12; 800m: Michael Pieterse (CF), 2:04; 1,600m: Pieterse (CF), 4:43; 3,200m: Shane Moony (CON), 11:10; Long jump: Willie Brantley (CON), 19 feet, 6 inches; Pole vault: Eoin Mahood (CF), 9 feet; Triple jump: Shawn Mallo (CF), 36 feet, 11 inches; High jump: Rafael Berry (LAT), 5 feet, 6 inches; Discus: Chris Brown (MB), 108 feet, 4 inches; Shot put: Malik Morant (CON), 45 feet, 8 inches.
