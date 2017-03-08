Lights, camera, action: Trio of area’s top hoops stars to take part in state junior showcase

The high school basketball season isn’t quite done just yet.
At least not for three of the area’s top juniors on the hardwood.
Conway’s Jimmy Nichols and Lenaejha Evans, as well as Carolina Forest standout Alexis Tomlin were chosen to play in this weekend’s South Carolina Hoops Festival in Columbia.
The brainchild of former South Carolina basketball standout Carey Rich, the four-game showcase will feature the top senior players from the Midlands, as well as the best of a talented pool of juniors around the Palmetto State.
Nichols, an all-state performer, led Conway in points and rebounds this past season. He will be joined by other top talents such as Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson, West Florence’s Sharone Wright Jr., Wade Hampton’s Rashane Duncan and Porter-Gaud’s Aaron Nesmith.
As for his classmate on the girls side of things, Evans averaged 13.3 points per game, helping the Tigers girls hoops squad to a Region VI-5A title and berth in the Lower State 5A title game. She also earned the nod by coaches statewide, being named an All-State 5A performer.
A walking double-double, Tomlin also earned all-state honors. She was among the Grand Strand’s leaders in both points and rebounds.
The girls’ junior showcase is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., while the boys’ matchup will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. Preceding those contests will be the Capital City girls and boys all-star games, slated for noon and 1:45 p.m.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
South Carolina Hoops Festival
When: Saturday
Where: Heathwood Hall
Schedule: Capital City Girls All-Star game (noon); Capital City Boys All-Star game (1:45 p.m.); Girls’ Junior Showcase (3:30 p.m.); Boys Junior Showcase (5:30 p.m.)
JUNIOR SHOWCASE ROSTERS
BOYS
East Team
Jake Lanford, Porter-Gaud; Dontarius James, Andrew Jackson; Sharone Wright Jr., West Florence; Jerrel Kelly, Laurence Manning; Aaron Nesmith, Porter-Gaud; Rashane Duncan, Wade Hampton; Winston Hill, Irmo; Jalen Slawson, Pinewood Prep; Travion McCray, West Florence; Jermaine Patterson, Bluffton; Lucas Prickett, Hammond; Raymond Williams, Berea.
Coach: Caleb Gaither, Lower Richland
West Team
Ryan McCray, Ben Lippen, Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day; Jimmy Nichols, Conway; Robert Braswell, Blythewood; Jaron Williams, York; Alex Caldwell, Wilson; Trey McGowens, Wren, Gabe Bryant, Dorman; Samien Tyner, Easley; Isaiah Moore, Sumter; Braden Galloway, Seneca; Grant Singleton, Lakewood
Coach: Derrick McQueen, Wilson
GIRLS
West Team
Amari Young, North Augusta, Alexis Tomlin, Carolina Forest; Lenaejha Evans, Conway; Taquasia Lampkin, Battery Creek; Mylasia Gates, Batesburg-Leesville; Quin Byrd, Hillcrest, Lawren Cook, Christ Church; Hayliah Sumter, Dreher, Madisen Smith, Greenville, Tyra Beadle, Cardinal Newman; Saquita Joyner, Hartsville
Coaches: Tammy Gibson, Hartsville and Kristen Dickerson, Ben Lippen
East Team
D’Asia Gregg, Wilson, Shmira Myers, Ashley Ridge, Rikoya Anderson, Rock Hill, Ahlea Myers, Hammond, Star Ergle, Saluda; Mya Belton, Westwood; Jordan Strange, A.C. Flora; Logan McDaniel, Keenan; Janche Whitfield, Crestwood; Kristian Wall, Spring Valley; Skylar Blackstock, Wando; Dashia Jackson, RNE
Coach: Tony Wilson, Crestwood
