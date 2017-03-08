High school roundup: Late rally allows St. James to pick up win, Myrtle Beach bats hummin’ in win over Loris

Softball
St. James 8, Socastee 6: Four runs in the sixth inning allowed the Sharks to erase a two-run deficit and create one of its own Tuesday night against Socastee.
Skye Bailey was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a pair of RBIs. Kelsey Gollie also was quite effective for St. James in the game, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Madison Myrers and Presley Keays each had three hits for the Braves in a losing cause.
Myrtle Beach 14, Loris 6: A big night at the plate helped the Seahawks stave off a late Loris surge Tuesday night.
Casey Roberts was 4-for-5, while Madison Needle and Riley Troxell each had three-hit nights for Myrtle Beach. Mackenzie Coble also had a big night, hitting two 3-run home runs in the game.
Carly Grace Bodge picked up her second straight win for the Seahawks, who move to 2-0 on the season.
Baseball
North Myrtle Beach 8, Loris 1: A workmanlike effort by the Chiefs on Tuesday night allowed them to come away with an easy victory over nearby rival Loris.
Donald Hansis was 1-for-4 with a run batted in, while Craig Matta also was 1-for-4 but with a pair of RBIs on the evening.
Chase Hudson provided a strong pitching performance for North Myrtle Beach, going five innings, giving up only two hits while striking out four Lions batters. He also walked five.
Boys soccer
Socastee 2, North Myrtle Beach 0: The Braves scored once in each half to down North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.
St. James 13, Christian Academy 0: Luke Williams notched a hat trick while also assisting on three other Sharks goals, doing his part in a dominant victory.
Garrett Green had two goals and three assists, while Addison Bryant and Dalton Arsenau each had two goals and an assist.
Girls soccer
North Myrtle Beach 3, Socastee 1: The Chiefs earned a sweet measure of revenge Tuesday evening, knocking off their cross-county rival.
Haley Hudson, Taylor Monahan and Jenna Berger each scored goals for North Myrtle Beach, while goalie Jordan Hernandez had 10 saves.
Late Monday score
Girls lacrosse
St. James 17, Carolina Forest 4: The Sharks remained undefeated for the season with a solid effort against Carolina Forest.
Regan Parr had four goals, while Silver Dawson and Meghan Russell had three apiece. Sophie Lesando, Sarah Bryson and Kate Weiss each chipped in with two goals, while Carolina Boyer had one of her own.
Hope James had 12 saves for the Sharks in a winning effort.
