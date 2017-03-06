High school roundup: Aynor breaks through for first win of season

Unable to experience victory during last week’s Baseball at the Beach tournament, the Blue Jackets were able to get back on the right side of the ledger against Latta.
Nick Fowler and Luke Martin each had two hits apiece. Aynor slugger Ridge Richardson also had a two-run homer in the game.
Nick Fowler earned the win for the Blue Jackets, going 4 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and no runs. He also struck out five while issuing one walk.
Georgetown 5, Timberland 3: Though making the long trip to St. Stephen, the Bulldogs were able to come away with a hard-fought victory, the first for coach Jason West at the helm.
Clay Prudhomme led the way for Georgetown, going 2-for-3 with an RBI, along with Tyler McAlister who also collected a pair of hits in a winning effort.
Waccamaw 3, West Ashley 2: A three-run third inning would prove to be just enough for the Warriors, who put an end to a brief losing streak with a victory over the Charleston-area club.
Reid Edwards was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Jaret Montenery was 2-for-4 in a winning effort.
Josh Monroe picked up the win for the Warriors, going five innings and scattering three hits while yielding two runs. He also had five strikeouts.
Carvers Bay 17, Hemingway 7: A 10-run second inning proved to be more than enough for the Bears, as they improve to 5-0 on the season with a victory over Hemingway in five innings.
Noah Dennis was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four runs batted in, while Jeremy Avant was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a pair of RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Wando 12, Georgetown 9: A 10-run third inning doomed the Bulldogs, as Wando held off a late rally.
Courney Gaskins led the way for Georgetown, going 2-for-4 and scoring two runs.
Timberland 5, Waccamaw 4: Taking the nearly two-hour drive to St. Stephen, the Warriors came up just short in claiming a win over Timberland.
Myrtle Beach 19, Socastee 2: Lindsey Coble was 4-for-5 with four runs scored, while Carly Grace Bodge limited rival Socastee to three hits in a dominant win for the Seahawks.
BOYS LACROSSE
Myrtle Beach 8, North Myrtle Beach 6: The Seahawks ended a lengthy losing streak by taking down the rival Chiefs.
