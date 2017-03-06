High School Roundup: Myrtle Beach dominates Socastee in softball opener

Lindsey Coble had four hits to lead Myrtle Beach to a dominant 19-2 win over Socastee in the season-opening softball game for both schools, which was stopped after five innings.
W: Carly Grace Bodge (1-0). L: Phillips (0-1). Top hitters: MB: Lindsey Coble 4-5 4runs, Cayce Roberts 2-5 3RBI, McKenzie Coble 1-2 4runs, Leah Belack 2-2 2RBI, Madison Needle 2-3 4RBI. Records: Myrtle Beach 1-0, Socastee 0-1.
▪ Conway 8, North Myrtle Beach 3: Neci Hemingway got the win and hit a three-run homer in the first and two-run homer in the third.
W: Neci Hemingway (1-0). L: S.Ballard (0-1). Top hitters: Conway: Hemingway 2-4 2HR 5RBI 3runs, Chelsea Mitchell 2-4 2B 3runs, Rebekah Parker 2-4, Allyson Lundy 2-4 run. NMB: C.Doolittle 2-4 run, E.Ballard 2-4, M.Gore 2-4 run.
Records: Conway 1-0, North Myrtle Beach 0-1.
Baseball
▪ Aynor 4, Latta 1: Nick Fowler, Seth Ward and Spencer Sardis allowed just one hit with seven strikeouts as the Blue Jackets opened the season with a home victory.
W: Nick Fowler (1-0). L: Noah Henderson (0-1). Top hitters: . Latta: Jason Norton 1-3 2B run. Aynor: Fowler 2-3, Luke Martin 2-3, Ridge Richardson 1-3 HR 2RBI . Records: Aynor 1-0, Latta 0-1.
Boys tennis
▪ Socastee 6, St. James 0: Socastee opened the season with a road victory.
Singles: Britton Bellamy (Soc) def. Nico Hoffman 6-2, 6-2, Noah Johnson (Soc) def. Sullivan Young 6-0, 6-2, Robert Warstler (Soc) def. Joseph Lewis 6-0, 6-0, Brent Glasgow (Soc) def. Ryan Cooper 6-0, 6-0, Nick LeFever (Soc) def. Dylan Silvas 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Lap Fung Chan-Brandon Rogers (Soc) def. Jack Seagle-Mike Knight 6-1, 6-1.
Records: Socastee 1-0, St. James 0-1.
