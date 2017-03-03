High school roundup: St. James baseball batters Pelion

Baseball
St. James 10, (at) Pelion 1: Trystan Freeman had four hits and drove in two runs to lead the Sharks.
WP: Tyler String. LP: Dalton Smith. Top hitters: St. James: Trystan Freeman 4-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Cameron Dean 2-4, run, 2 RBIs; Maddy Hammons 4-1, run, RBI. Pelion: Travis Poole 2-3, RBI.
Boys soccer
St. James 5, Conway 1: Luke Williams had three goals to lead the Sharks.
Goals: St. James: Luke Williams 3, Dalton Arsenau 1, Riley Parker 1.
Assists: St. James: Garrett Greene 2, Chris Young 1.
Goalies: St. James: Marcus Barnes (3 saves).
