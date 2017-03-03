Heavyweights battle in Baseball at the Beach

Aynor's Spencer Sarvis holds a runner on second. Aynor plays Abbeville at the Baseball at the Beach tournament on Thursday in Myrtle Beach. March 2, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Aynor’s Luke Martin slings the ball in from center field following an Abbeville double. Aynor played Abbeville at the Baseball at the Beach tournament on Thursday in Myrtle Beach.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Aynor players react as team mates bat. Aynor plays Abbeville at the Baseball at the Beach tournament on Thursday in Myrtle Beach. March 2, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Aynor catcher Holden Nobles throws out a runner at first. Aynor plays Abbeville at the Baseball at the Beach tournament on Thursday in Myrtle Beach. March 2, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Aynor Coach Chad Sarvis at the Baseball at the Beach tournament. Aynor plays Abbeville at the Baseball at the Beach tournament on Thursday in Myrtle Beach. March 2, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Aynor's Jason Duke digs for first on a base hit. Aynor plays Abbeville at the Baseball at the Beach tournament on Thursday in Myrtle Beach. March 2, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Aynor's Luke Martin digs for first base on a hit against Abbeville. Aynor plays Abbeville at the Baseball at the Beach tournament on Thursday in Myrtle Beach. March 2, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Aynor's Jason Duke gets back to first safely on an attempted pick-off. Aynor plays Abbeville at the Baseball at the Beach tournament on Thursday in Myrtle Beach. March 2, 2017.
photos by JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Aynor plays Abbeville at the Baseball at the Beach tournament on Thursday in Myrtle Beach. March 2, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Aynor plays Abbeville at the Baseball at the Beach tournament on Thursday in Myrtle Beach. March 2, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Aynor's Hayden Franklin catches an in-field fly ball with backup from catcher Holden Nobles. Aynor plays Abbeville at the Baseball at the Beach tournament on Thursday in Myrtle Beach. March 2, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Aynor's Nick Fowler was the opening pitcher against Abbeville. Aynor plays Abbeville at the Baseball at the Beach tournament on Thursday in Myrtle Beach. March 2, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Aynor's Jason Duke throws a runner out. Aynor plays Abbeville at the Baseball at the Beach tournament on Thursday in Myrtle Beach. March 2, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Aynor's Holden Noble's fist bumps his teammates after catching a foul ball. Aynor plays Abbeville at the Baseball at the Beach tournament on Thursday in Myrtle Beach. March 2, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com