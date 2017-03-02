High school roundup: ‘Bruiser’ comes up clutch for Abbeville in win over Aynor

Apparently, it took a “Bruiser” to finally lift the lid on scoring in a highly anticipated early season matchup between Palmetto State baseball heavyweights.
Locked in a pitcher’s duel, it was Abbeville pinch hitter Troy Scott’s base hit — a grounder that made an opportune skip over Aynor shortstop Jason Duke’s head — allowing his team to break a scoreless tie in the seventh, adding another run later in the frame. It would wind up being enough for the Panthers, grabbing a 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets in each team’s Baseball at the Beach opener at Myrtle Beach High School.
The Abbeville pitching staff particularly showed its worth in the contest, striking out 12 Aynor batters.
Wando 5, St. James 4: After seeing its lead evaporate in the top half of the sixth, a base hit by Matt Hogarty in the bottom portion of the frame allowed Wando to retake the lead, and survive its opening game at the Coastal Invitational. Parker Rabon led the way for St. James with three hits and a pair of stolen bases.
Socastee 12, Pelion 0: Will Ainsworth was 3-for-5 with three runs and a pair of runs batted in for the Braves as they made quick work of Pelion in the Coastal Invitational tournament. Junior standout Hunter Illing also had a solid outing, going 2-for-5 with two runs scored and three runs batted in.
Cardinal Newman 5, Myrtle Beach 4: It took extra frames to decide a winner in this back-and-forth affair at the Baseball at the Beach tournament, with a sacrifice fly by Cardinal Newman’s Cam Tringali bringing in A.J. DePalma for the winning run. Down 4-2 in the sixth, Myrtle Beach scored a pair of runs to tie the game, and eventually send it to extra frames.
Cheraw 8, Conway 1: Tigers fall in first day of Coastal Invitational Tournament action.
BOYS LACROSSE
Carolina Forest 20, Myrtle Beach 0: The Panthers improved to 4-1 on the young season with a dominant effort against Myrtle Beach. Joe Venazio scored five goals and had an assist, while Austin Nettle had three goals of his own, as well as three assists. Also scoring three goals of their own was T.J. McCoy and Matt Sampollo.
GIRLS SOCCER
Socastee 3, Myrtle Beach 1: Katelyn Price notched a brace while Mellette Mackie also scored a goal of her own to help the Braves earn a second consecutive win over Myrtle Beach this season. Joy Carlson had an assist, while goaltender Haley Altman had 18 saves in a winning effort.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Carolina Forest 13, Myrtle Beach 2: Lee Adi had four goals and a pair of assists, while a host of other Panthers got in on the act with two goals of their own in a easy win over rival Myrtle Beach.
SOFTBALL
Carolina Forest 11, Carvers Bay 2: The Panthers bounced back from a disappointing loss Wednesday night with an impressive victory over Carvers Bay. Alexis Rogers and Skyler James each went 2-for-3 with three runs batted in, whileRiley McTiernan reached base on three occasions, scoring runs each time on the base path.
