High school roundup: St. James softball routs Carolina Forest

Softball
(At) St. James 12, Carolina Forest 0 (4): The Sharks slugged their way past the Panthers.
Carolina Forest
000
0
—
0
2
2
St. James
523
2
—
12
15
1
Top hitters: Carolina Forest: Sherri Girardin 1-1. St. James: Dominque Gross 3-4, 2 runs, RBI; Sydney Cook 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Skye Bailey 3-3, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Kelsey Gollie 2-3, run, 3 RBIs; Kenly Daves 2-2, run, RBI; Alysa Ayala 1-3, 2 RBIs.
Girls soccer
(At) Socastee 4, North Myrtle Beach 3 (SO): The Braves won in penalty kicks.
Booke Kennedy, Taylor Monahan and Jenna Berger had goals for the Chiefs in a losing cause.
NMB goalkeepers Montana Fields and Jordan Hernandez had nine and four saves, respectively.
Comments