High school roundup: St. James softball routs Carolina Forest

1:29 Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties Pause

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:41 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.28

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

0:41 Myrtle Beach International Airport upgrades radar technology

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

1:05 Man in handcuffs runs from police on Ocean Boulevard

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe