Adderton, Johnson to cap stellar hoops careers with all-star nod

Following stellar careers at their respective high schools, two Grand Strand girls basketball standouts have earned one last opportunity to hit the hardwood as prep athletes.
Myrtle Beach’s Kiana Adderton and North Myrtle Beach’s Aquera Johnson will take part in this month’s North-South all-star basketball games.
Activities will take place Saturday, March 18 at Lexington High School. The girls contest will tip-off at 1 p.m., with the boys hitting the floor at approximately 3 p.m.
A two-time all-state performer, Adderton was also named Region VII-4A Player of the Year after leading the Seahawks to a league title. Going over the 1,000-point mark for her career, she led the team in scoring and rebounds this past season.
Battling many times during their prep careers, Adderton and Johnson will take the floor as teammates in their final high school fete.
Notching a double-double with 12.2 points per game and nearly 11 rebounds, the North Myrtle Beach standout earned all-state honors this past season.
For Johnson, there is an added bonus to being named to this year’s North-South all-star game.
Longtime Chiefs girls basketball coach Jude Hunt will serve as a coach for the South squad.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
North-South All-Star rosters
North boys
Lewis Truman, Calhoun Falls; Tyrell Oglesby, Chapman; Tae Cannon, Dorman; Rod Culver, Fox Creek; Lutwon Burton, Greenville; Jaquan Holmes, Hillcrest; Rodriguez Marshall, Keenan; Nehemiah McGriff, Lancaster; Kaiden Rice, Ridge View; Luke Brenegan, Wade Hampton; Cameron Womack, Westwood; Jackson Alexander, Woomont
Coaches: Zack Norris, Keenan; Mark Wright, Ridge-Spring Monetta; Lyn Smith, Landrum
South boys
Matthew Gray, Beaufort; Keith Matthews, Blythewood; Lloyd Hemming, Brookland-Cayce; Sidney Robinson, Burke; Desmond Pressley, Hemingway; Rodney “R.J.” Gunn, Irmo; Darius Bryant, Lexington; Caleb Shackleford, Lexington; Ja’Cor Nelson, Lower Richland; Ta’Seon Johnson, Timberland; Blake Walker, Wilson; Jamal Bryant, Wilson
Coaches: Josh Staley, A.C. Flora; Harris Avant, Johnsonville; Jacob SMith, Colleton County
North girls
Deja Pilgrim, Boiling Springs; Bailey Breazeale, Christ Church; Ashley Parnell, Crescent; Jasmine Webb, Dorman; Savannah Hughes, Greenville; Marshea Murray, Greer; Nia Pressley, Indian Land; Alexis McMillan, Lee Central; Anika Simpson, Mauldin; Toniyah Wideman, McCormick; Mary Ashley Moore, Ninety Six; Narjai Beshear, Ridge View
Coaches: Lamont Wakefield, Southside; Jeanette Wilder, Saluda; Anthony Gowens, Greenville
South girls
Karimah Jenkins, Burke; Janai Crim, Camden; Tyana Saunders, Crestwood; Jayla Ravenell, Cross; Wykasha Space, Hemingway; Cailah Hicklin, Lower Richland; Brittani McDonald, Mullins; Kiana Adderton, Myrtle Beach; Aquera Johnson, North Myrtle Beach; Meredith Harley, Summerville; Claire McTighe, Wando; Shamiyah Barnes, Wilson
Coaches: Jude Hunt, North Myrtle Beach; Calvin Davis, Summerville; Chakaris Thomas, Hemingway
North-South all-star game
When: Saturday, March 18
Where: Lexington High School
Time: Girls tip-off at 1 p.m.; boys at 3 p.m.
Comments