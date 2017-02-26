Myrtle Beach grappler Desjardins falls just short of ultimate goal

Despite not coming away with state titles, a pair of area wrestlers earned spots on the podium during this past Saturday’s state individual wrestling championships in Anderson.
Ranked among the best grapplers in Class 4A at 182 pounds, Myrtle Beach’s Stephen Desjardins fell just short of his goal of a state title. The Seahawks senior standout claimed second place, falling by a 10-4 decision to Eastside’s David Maholtz.
North Myrtle Beach heavyweight Kwame Livingston also left with a bit of medal around his neck, the Chiefs junior wrestler claiming third place in the Class 4A 285-pound division. He earned a 3-2 decision over Cane Bay’s Nick Harper.
Several other area wrestlers made deep runs in their pursuit of medals, but fell just short of the goal.
North Myrtle Beach’s Brennan Michael (145 pounds), Rahsaan Vereen (152 pounds) and Curtis Wolfe (170 pounds) finished fourth in Class 4A at their respective weights. Doing the same at the Class 3A level was Aynor’s Drake Carroll (170 pounds) and Loris’ James Walter (152 pounds).
