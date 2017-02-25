Williamson drops 51, Spartanburg Day runs past Christian Academy for state title

Apparently, Zion Williamson had one more masterpiece left in him.
His exploits already the stuff of legend, the Spartanburg Day junior added another notch to his résumé, scoring 51 points to lead his team to the SCISA Class 2A state title over Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach, 76-51.
The Griffins’ top prospect proved he was more than your typical YouTube or social media sensation, soaring above the rim for both points and rebounds along with flashing a shooter’s touch from the perimeter.
Williamson accounted for more than 67 percent of his team’s production on the afternoon, with Spartanburg Day’s next-leading scorer — Chandler Lindsay — posting 11 points. Both were named to the SCISA Class 2A all-tournament team.
Two Christian Academy players also made the all-tourney squad, as seniors Justin Busby and Bryce Schneider each were honored.
Schneider, along with sophomore Mike Green, each had a team-high 15 points in a losing effort. Busby scored nine points, while Sam Woods chipped in with eight.
