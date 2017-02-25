High School Sports

February 25, 2017 6:53 PM

High school roundup: Loris splits on second day of its preseason baseball tournament

From staff reports

Baseball

Loris 11, Mullins 1 (5): Clay Faircloth had three hits and 3 RBIs and Colby Todd homered to lead the Lions to a win in the Loris Preseason Tournament on Friday.

Mullins

100

00

1

3

3

Loris

071

12

11

9

3

WP: Neil Mincey. LP: Klies. Top hitters: Loris: Colby Todd 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Clay Faircloth 3-3, 3 RBIs.

Carolina Forest 9, Loris 4: Max Ryerson had two home runs, including a grand slam, en route to six RBIs to lead the Panthers to a win in the Loris Preseason Tournament.

Carolina Forest

201

60

9

5

1

Loris

100

12

4

5

1

WP: Mike Fultz. LP: Gage Smith. Top hitters: Carolina Forest: Max Ryerson 2-3, 2 HRs, 6 RBIs; Nolan Edwards 1-2, 2 runs. Loris: Colby Todd 1-2; Tanner Kennedy 1-1, RBI.

Loris 12, Marion 2: Clay Faircloth had three hits and an RBI to lead the Lions to a win in the Loris Preseason Tournament.

Marion

000

20

2

6

3

Loris

615

00

12

7

3

WP: Tanner Kennedy. LP: R. Morgan. Top hitters: Marion: T. Britt 2-2, 2 RBIs. Loris: Clay Faircloth 3-3, RBI; Gage Smith 1-3, RBI.

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 6, Aynor 0: The Saints shut out the Blue Jackets during the Michael B. Nash tournament.

Goals: CAMB: Brae Jackson 1, Katya Durocher 1, Anna Kate Green 1, Mary Addison Davis 1, Rebecca Eagerton 1, Natalie Markley 1.

Assists: CAMB: Markley 2, Jackson 2.

