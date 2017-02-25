High school roundup: Loris splits on second day of its preseason baseball tournament

Baseball
Loris 11, Mullins 1 (5): Clay Faircloth had three hits and 3 RBIs and Colby Todd homered to lead the Lions to a win in the Loris Preseason Tournament on Friday.
Mullins
100
00
—
1
3
3
Loris
071
12
—
11
9
3
WP: Neil Mincey. LP: Klies. Top hitters: Loris: Colby Todd 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Clay Faircloth 3-3, 3 RBIs.
Carolina Forest 9, Loris 4: Max Ryerson had two home runs, including a grand slam, en route to six RBIs to lead the Panthers to a win in the Loris Preseason Tournament.
Carolina Forest
201
60
—
9
5
1
Loris
100
12
—
4
5
1
WP: Mike Fultz. LP: Gage Smith. Top hitters: Carolina Forest: Max Ryerson 2-3, 2 HRs, 6 RBIs; Nolan Edwards 1-2, 2 runs. Loris: Colby Todd 1-2; Tanner Kennedy 1-1, RBI.
Loris 12, Marion 2: Clay Faircloth had three hits and an RBI to lead the Lions to a win in the Loris Preseason Tournament.
Marion
000
20
—
2
6
3
Loris
615
00
—
12
7
3
WP: Tanner Kennedy. LP: R. Morgan. Top hitters: Marion: T. Britt 2-2, 2 RBIs. Loris: Clay Faircloth 3-3, RBI; Gage Smith 1-3, RBI.
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 6, Aynor 0: The Saints shut out the Blue Jackets during the Michael B. Nash tournament.
Goals: CAMB: Brae Jackson 1, Katya Durocher 1, Anna Kate Green 1, Mary Addison Davis 1, Rebecca Eagerton 1, Natalie Markley 1.
Assists: CAMB: Markley 2, Jackson 2.
