February 24, 2017 9:59 PM

High school roundup: St. James boys win at Michael B. Nash soccer tournament

Boys soccer

St. James 7, Airport 1: Garrett Greene had three goals and one assists and Riley Parker had one goal and two assists to lead the Sharks to a win in the second round of the Michael B. Nash tournament.

Luke Williams and Addison Bryant each added a goal for the Sharks, while John Astudillo and JD Vereen had an assist each.

Max Davila had six saves and Marcus Barnes had five in goal.

Girls lacrosse

Socastee 12, (at) Myrtle Beach 7: Kelsey McElroy had five goals and Charlotte Smith added four as the Braves cruised to a win in their season opener.

Goals: Socastee: Keely Campbell 1, Charlotte Smith 4, Sam O’Connor 1, Amariah Lawson 1, Kelsey McElroy 5.

Assists: Socastee: O’Connor 1.

Goalies: Micaela Cruz (7 saves).

Records: Socastee 1-0.

