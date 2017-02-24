Common thread strings Conway, Green Sea Floyds into Lower State finals

In essence, every coach likes to believe their team has the potential to do special things.
Getting their players to reciprocate that belief and turn it into great things is a whole different matter.
By and large, every footstep taken by Conway girls basketball players was walked many moons ago by their head coach, Shamae Hemingway. A former Tigers standout, she translated her days at the school into a basketball scholarship at Coker College, where in four years she became one of the school’s all-time leaders in points, scoring average and rebounds.
Hemingway’s goal, however, hasn’t been to merely take her team where she’s been. Rather, her hope lies beyond, with much uncharted territory remaining for the Conway girls basketball program.
As the Tigers broke camp in November, Hemingway didn’t necessarily know how the team would fare or how far it could go this season. It didn’t keep her from brimming with positivity, though.
“In all honesty, early on I believed we had potential,” she said. “But it was something they as a team had to believe. They had to believe they could compete against anyone. Of course, you have your things you have to go through, the ups and downs of a season, but I always felt we had a chance.”
Conway has taken that chance and translated it into something more — history.
Adding to a banner season that saw the Tigers claim their first region title since 1983, the group continues to add to its résumé, earning its first trip to the Lower State 5A girls basketball title game. Top-ranked Goose Creek awaits the Tigers Saturday night in Florence, with the game tipping off at 5 p.m.
Having lost four of the season’s first seven games, the Tigers turned it around to win 14 of their last 16 games — at one point during the stretch winning 10 in a row. Though losing standout performer MeMe Williams midseason due to disciplinary reasons, the squad has not missed a beat, as senior Zakera Chadmon, all-state guard Lenaejha Evans and junior forward Neci Hemingway have picked up their share of the slack.
Evans leads the team in scoring, averaging better than 13 points per game. Chadmon isn’t far behind, averaging 11 points and nearly five assists per contest, while Hemingway averages a double-double with just shy of 11 points and 11 rebounds per game.
According to Hemingway, such early struggles helped build a resolve that has played a role in the team’s success.
“This is an exciting feeling, without a doubt,” the Conway girls hoops coach said. “There have been ups and there have been downs. But I’d say we are playing our best basketball now. Early on we didn’t work as well as a team, as we had some communication issues, adjusting to leadership roles and the such. But as the team built bonds and relationships, things came together and we went from there.”
‘An absolute joy’
The fact any and everything can occur during competition is a tough pill for some coaches to swallow.
With this in mind, Green Sea Floyds girls basketball coach Tracy Kienast was quick to temper expectations about what his team could accomplish. It doesn’t mean he wasn’t confident, however.
“Getting to play this summer, we didn’t really win all that much but we got the chance to play as a team,” the Green Sea Floyds head man said. “We knew the talent we had, but you just don’t know how we’d bring it together.”
Just fine, thank you.
By virtue of their 60-58 win over Cross on Monday night, the Trojans find themselves in a Lower State final for the first time in two decades. Rallying back from a 13-point deficit in the second half, they earned a date with Region VI-A foe East Clarendon for an opportunity to play for a state title.
The game will tip off at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Florence Civic Center.
According to Kienast, the win was a microcosm of the team’s season, in which fighting past doubt and limitations has become a common theme.
“It’s just been an absolute joy coaching these girls,” he said. “We’ve had girls step up and embrace a challenge, many of which didn’t really have to accept new roles, ones they may not have been comfortable with last year.”
Among those was junior Tamara Jackson, who despite not meeting numbers posted the season before — scoring better than 22 points per game — earned all-state honors in Class A.
For the season, she scored a team-high 17.3 points per game. Jackson’s all-around production improved, however, as she notced two more steals and rebounds per contest over last year’s totals.
“We needed her to step up as a leader,” Kienast said. “And she stepped right up to the plate and took it head on. Sure, she scored less, but I think we became a better team as well.”
While Jackson was already a proven commodity, fellow sophomore Jalinda Johnson’s name wasn’t exactly on the tip of coaches’ tongues in Class A.
It’s just been an absolute joy coaching these girls. We’ve had girls step up and embrace a challenge, many of which didn’t really have to accept new roles, ones they may not have been comfortable with last year.
Green Sea Floyds girls basketball coach Tracy Kienast
Her game is known by them all now, though. The Trojans’ sophomore phenom averaged nearly 14 points per contest, along with bringing in seven rebounds.
“We graduated three starters last year, and (Johnson) knew she had to pick up the slack,” Kienast said. “Although she is just a sophomore, she embraced the challenge and has seen her game rise every time out.”
A pair of senior contributors are also doing their part, with Zian Johnson and Salena McCall serving as Green Sea Floyds’ top two rebounders with 9.2 and 8.9 respectively.
Kienast said the team celebrated on the bus ride home Monday night, with that high tide of emotion carrying over into the following afternoon’s practice session. That giddiness wasn’t present by Wednesday’s practice, though, with Kienast saying he has seen “a laser-like focus” from it since.
“The girls have really enjoyed the extra attention and well wishes at school recently, but their eyes are on the prize. They really want a chance to play for a state title,” he said. “For that reason we’ve kept things as close to normal as we could. They’ve been really focused both in film and in practice, so we’re hoping we are as prepared to be successful as possible.
“This team really takes pleasure in holding each other accountable and have a true bond that I believe makes the difference.”
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Lower State girls basketball finals
Class A
Green Sea Floyds vs. East Clarendon
Records: Green Sea Floyds is 16-6; East Clarendon is 10-10
Time: 11 a.m.
Where: Florence Civic Center; admission is $10 for adults, ages 5 and under free. Tickets are available either at arena box office or online (ticketmaster.com)
Online: NFHS Network (nfhsnetwork.com; must pay to watch)
Coaches: Tracy Kienast, Green Sea Floyds; Mike Lowder, East Clarendon
Key players — GSF: Tamara Jackson (Jr.), Jalinda Johnson (So.); EC: Caitlin Timmons (Jr.), Valencia Garris (Fr.), Talaysia Cooper (seventh-grade)
Quotable: “Last time around, they unleashed the seventh-grader (Talaysia Cooper), they let her run the offense and everyone responds to her. … We wanted videos the past couple days, and hopefully things will fare differently for us.” — Green Sea Floyds girls basketball coach Tracy Kienast
Class 5A
Conway vs. Goose Creek
Records: Conway is 17-6; Goose Creek is 25-1
Time: 5 p.m.
Where: Florence Civic Center; admission is $10 for adults, ages 5 and under free. Tickets are available either at arena box office or online (ticketmaster.com)
Online: NFHS Network (nfhsnetwork.com; must pay to watch)
Coaches: Shamae Hemingway, Conway; Tim Baldwin, Goose Creek
Key players — CON: Lenaejha Evans (Jr.), Zakera Chadmon (Sr.), Neci Hemingway (Jr.); GC: Mariah Linney (Sr.), Shayla Nelson (So.), Ericka Broughton (Sr.)
Quotable: “(Goose Creek) is an aggressive team; they have been for as long as I can remember. We played them in the second round playoffs last year, and that really sticks out about them. Our girls remember the pressure, and feel having seen it already will help.” — Conway girls basketball coach Shamae Hemingway
Comments