St. James scores pair of victories on Nash soccer tourney’s opening night

BOYS SOCCER
▪ St. James 6, Conway 2: Luke Williams scored four goals while Garrett Greene and Andrew Brooke each knocked one into the back of the net as the Sharks cruised past Conway in opening night action at the Michael B. Nash soccer tournament in North Myrtle Beach.
Greene and Brooke, along with John Astudillo and Chris Young each had assists in the game as well.
▪ Socastee 8, Aynor 0: Six different Braves scored goals Thursday night, allowing them to cruise past an overmatched Aynor side. Chris Matlashewski and Tanner Gosher led the way, each of them scoring two goals.
▪ North Myrtle Beach 2, Georgetown 0: The host Chiefs earned a clean sheet to open Michael B. Nash soccer tournament play.
GIRLS SOCCER
▪ St. James 2, Socastee 1: The Sharks got their season off to a good start, getting past Socastee. Ilene de lose Santos and Coral Holt each scored goals for St. James.
