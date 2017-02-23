Schneider’s 17 points paces Christian Academy past Hilton Head Prep, into state final

A sip from glory’s cup is so near Christian Academy can almost taste it.
Courtesy of 17 points by senior Bryce Schneider, the Saints claimed a 57-52 victory over Hilton Head Prep on Thursday night.
With the win, they advance to Saturday’s SCISA Class 2A title tilt, taking on either Spartanburg Day or Trinity-Byrnes. The game will tip-off at 12:30 p.m. at the Sumter Civic Center.
It didn’t come easy, however, particularly in the third period as the Dolphins clamped down on the defensive end of the floor. As a result, they were able to pull even at 37-all late in the frame.
From there, Christian Academy put its stamp on the evening, its ‘Big 3’ proving too much for Hilton Head Prep.
In addition to Schneider, sophomore Michael Green had 13 points, while senior standout Justin Busby scored 12 in a winning effort. Jaylen Matthews also contributed eight points and seven rebounds.
Javone Watson led the way for Hilton Head Prep with 21 points. Also in double figures was Haddith Stewart with 14 points, including four 3-pointers.
CAMB
11
10
16
15
—
57
HHP
19
9
9
20
—
52
CAMB (57): Justin Busby 12, Bryce Schneider 17, Jaylen Matthews 8, Sam Woods 5, Robert Guyton 1, Davis Guyton 1, Michael Green 13.
HHP (52): Haddith Stewart 14, Rodney Sturgis 2, Mac Orie 8, Javone Watson 21, Ian Plummer 7.
3-pointers: CAMB 5 (Schneider 2, Green 3), HHP 5 (Stewart 4, Plummer). Team fouls: CAMB 10, HHP 18. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None.
Records: CAMB 20-11, HHP 21-5.
Comments