Myrtle Beach’s Desjardins, St. James’ Ellis named North-South all-stars

Though a state championship is foremost on their minds, the season for a pair of the Grand Strand’s top seniors on the mat will not end this weekend.
Myrtle Beach’s Stephen Desjardins and Brandon Ellis of St. James were named to the Class 4A/3A South team on Wednesday.
They will take part in North-South all-star matches to take place March 3-4 at North Myrtle Beach High School.
Desjardins spent much of the season among the top competitors in Class 4A at 182 pounds, according to SCMAT. The Seahawks’ senior standout recently finished second in the Lower State 4A tournament.
Ellis, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A at 145 pounds by SCMAT, claimed third place last weekend among Lower State 4A wrestler in the weight class.
Also honored was Socastee wrestling coach Jeff Gibbins, who will serve as a South team coach.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
North-South all-star wrestling rosters
5A/2A/A North
Dalston Killian, Chesnee; Joshua Aquino, Dorman; Nick Murray, Byrnes; Mason Gomez, North Central; Addison Christopher, Byrnes; Tanner Chavis, Boiling Springs; Wrenn Pierce, Landrum; Jared Blake, Rock Hill; AJ Leitten, Fort Mill; Seth Childress, Ware Shoals; Nic Caspio, Dorman; Griffin Stephenson, Hillcrest; Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill; Timothy Ewing, Greenwood; Gustavo Martinez-Salas, Hillcrest; Cade Rojas, Boiling Springs; Kanon Hawkins, Mauldin; Carl Manigan, Spartanburg; Donavan Engram, Camden; Grady Thomas, Spartanburg.
5A/2A/A South
Tito Colon, Goose Creek; Sterling Dempsey-Bamberg Erhhardt; Ezekiel Thomas, Military Magnet; Kessler Derrick, Lexington; Robert Cameron, Ashley Ridge; Dilan Gillard, Marion; Devin DiCarlo, Wando; Marcus Johnson, Irmo; Lamar Gray, Stratford; Carlos Ortega, River Bluff; Thomas Vicuna, Whale Branch; Tyson Cusack, Marion; Marcus Montgomery, Dutch Fork; Dakota Barton, Buford; Jordan Stiffler, Spring Valley; Alex Perales, Sumter; Fabian Leon, River Bluff; Ameer Williams, Dutch Fork.
4A/3A North
Justin Smith, West-Oak; David Porter, Crescent; Jared Smith, West-Oak; Conner Pirkle, Emerald; Ben Martin, West-Oak; Roderick Whitlock, South Pointe; Caleb Carrillo, Eastside; Alex Cartee, Crescent; Liam McKinney, Powdersville; Will Gaylord, Crescent; Jack Behler, Eastside; Luke Newton, Emerald; Eddie Smith, Belton-Honea Path; Labrayon Woods, Union County; Deshawn Sullivan, Eastside; Xi Simpson, Chester; Kalab Crocker, Woodruff.
4A/3A South
Dylan Whitcomb, Chapin; Logan Johnston, Hilton Head; Kamron Spann, Beaufort; Tyrus Singleton, Battery Creek; Tramon Jenkins, Beaufort; Tramone Jenkins, Beaufort; Omar Daniels, Battery Creek; Taylor Cabe, Chapin; Brandon Ellis, St James; Noah North, Lugoff-Elgin; Jack Grooms, Bishop England; Taylor Catoe, Lugoff Elgin; Keenan Graham, Lake City; Turhon White, Battery Creek; Stephen Desjardins, Myrtle Beach; Cooper Kaminsky, Battery Creek; Jack Nettles, Edisto; Nick Harper, Cane Bay.
North coaches
Anthony Esposito, Hillcrest; G.B. McDaniel, High Point Academy; Lee Thomas, Boiling Springs; Daniel Westmoreland, Woodruff.
South coaches
Packy Burke, Colleton County; Jeff Gibbins, Socastee; Mitch Hudson, Lexington; Ashley Powell, May River.
Comments