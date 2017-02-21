High school roundup: Carvers Bay boys fall in playoffs; St. James lacrosse rolls

Boys basketball
(At) Calhoun County 97, Carvers Bay 86: Dijon Goss had 23 points, but the Bears came up short in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Carvers Bay
24
25
16
21
—
86
Calhoun County
25
20
25
27
—
97
Carvers Bay: Tyrek Reed 17, Jeremiah Greene 2, Quevon Dickerson 5, Stephon Green 9, Janaz Sumpter 18, Dijon Goss 23, A. Marks 2, J. Reed 5, J. Veas 4, P.J. Epps 2.
Calhoun County: Bonaparte 4, Z. Fredrick 12, M. Glover 5, E. Ziegler 6, C. Johnson 23, N. Milligan 4, T. Brunson 28, W. Brown 4, J. Williams 9.
3-pointers: Carvers Bay 4 (T. Reed 3, Sumpter 1), Calhoun County 10 (Frederick 3, Glover 1, Ziegler 1, Brunson 5), . Team fouls: Carvers Bay 20, Cahoun County 20. Fouled out: Green, Goss. Technical fouls: Carvers Bay bench. Records: Carvers Bay 16-10.
Boys lacrosse
(At) St. James 21, North Myrtle Beach 0: Thomas Atchison and Tyler Burgess had six goals each as the Sharks routed the Chiefs.
North Myrtle Beach had 25 saves in its first-ever match.
Goals: St. James: Josh Weis 2, Brandon Mitchell 4, Thomas Atchison 6, Tyler Burgess 6, Jacob Devlin 1, Josh Marlow 1, Kyle Warren-Laffin 1.
Assists: St. James: Jake Sussaro 3, Mitchell 1, Burgess 3, Nolan Fuss 1.
Goalies: St. James: Bryant Blackmon (2).
Records: North Myrtle Beach 0-1, St. James 1-0.
