Michael B. Nash tourney set to kick off another soccer season

With another soccer season set to begin, one of the area’s top events is set to take center stage — and with good cause.
Celebrating its 22nd year, the Michael B. Nash Soccer Tournament will kickoff on Thursday. It will begin with three games on Thursday, with contests through Sunday afternoon.
The event is held in memory of North Myrtle Beach soccer player Michael Nash, who was killed in an amusement park accident in 1993 prior to his sophomore season at the College of Charleston.
Stan and Linda Given, Nash’s stepfather and mother, respectively, serve as organizers of the event. According to Stan Given, they take part in an annual distribution of scholarship receipts at North Myrtle Beach High.
Since its inception, the annual fundraiser has given away over $100,000 in scholarships. Any college-bound soccer player at North Myrtle Beach is eligible for a scholarship, ranging anywhere from $1,500 to $3,000 from tournament coffers.
Twenty-eight teams will take part in this year’s tournament, which is again being held at the City of North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex. Among the local teams participating are Aynor, Conway, Georgetown, Loris, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Socastee and St. James.
Three games will help kick off the event on Thursday, with girls tourney play wrapping up on Saturday — the third-place game at 2 p.m., and the championship match at 3:30 p.m. Boys tourney play will conclude on Sunday, with the title game at noon.
