High school roundup: Conway, Socastee earn victories, will face off in Lower State semifinal round

All Neci Hemingway needed was a little confidence.
Finding her range early from the field, the Conway forward scored 26 points Friday night, allowing it to come away with a 54-45 victory over Dutch Fork.
By virtue of its win, the Tigers will host a Lower State 5A semifinal game on Monday against rival Socastee.
“We started off a little flustered, but we stayed in it,” said Conway girls basketball coach Shamae Hemingway. “We executed, did the little things and fought back.”
In addition to leading all scorers in points, Hemingway had 13 rebounds to notch a double-double for the game.
Also in double figures for Conway was all-state performer Lenaejha Evans, who had 15 points and three assists.
DF
13
15
10
7
—
45
CON
11
13
19
11
—
54
DF: W. Butler 3, E. Jones 12, I. Harris 3, J. Mills 4, M. Gidden 17, L. Malove 4.
CON: L. Evans 15, N. Hemingway 26, Z. Chadmon 5, C. Moore 6, J. Stanzione 2.
3-pointers: DF 6 (Jones 4, Butler, Gidden), CON 1 (Chadmon) Team fouls: DF 19, CON 10. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None
Socastee 50, (at) Spring Valley 47: The Braves earned their second consecutive win on the road, this time taking down defending state champion, Spring Valley.
The Braves were keyed by Shayla Baldwin, who scored 25 points to lead all scorers.
According to Socastee girls basketball coach Kelly Lewis, keeping the score low and limiting Spring Valley opportunities were key in the result.
“We had to keep this a low-scoring game,” she said. “(Spring Valley) scored 81 points, and had scored well all season long. So we went into a zone, and hoped to slow them down a bit.”
As a result of Friday’s win, the Braves will travel to rival Conway in a Lower State semifinal contest. The winner will earn a berth in next Saturday’s Lower State 5A final at the Florence Civic Center.
SOC
8
14
7
21
—
50
SV
10
4
17
16
—
47
SOC (49): Shayla Baldwin 25, Haley Altman 8, Galindez 6, Grandeson 5, Roberts 4, Jones 2.
Irmo 57, (at) Carolina Forest 47: Despite 24 points from Ellen Nardella, Carolina Forest was unable to keep pace with Irmo in its Class 5A second round matchup.
Taiylar DeMoss had 26 points for the Yellow Jackets, who will now move on to face top-ranked Goose Creek in a Lower State 5A semifinal
In addition to Nardella, all-state performer Alexis Tomlin chipped in with 12 points.
IRMO
13
9
16
19
—
57
CF
12
7
13
15
—
47
IRMO (57): Ehrial Wagstaff 5, Taiylar DeMoss 26, Tianna Hampton 12, Nadia Scott 7, Ashley Johnson 2, Michaela Woodruff 5
CF (47): Cheyenne Pyles 8, Aubrey Bowen 3, Ellen Nardella 24, Alexis Tomlin 12
BOYS HOOPS
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 85, Loris 62: The Lions were unable to keep pace with the high-octane attack of Ridgeland-Hardeville, bowing out in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
