Unlikely opportunity results in memory of a lifetime for Myrtle Beach senior

If you’re going to commit the time, at least perform a task with unbridled passion.
Few things will touch the heart of a coach more than a selfless teammate, whose hard work is more for the team’s gain than meeting personal goals.
On several occasions this season, Myrtle Beach basketball coach Craig Martin has offered the guys on the back end of his rotation some precious playing time.
However, no one expected the Seahawks’ head man to allow one of the program’s more beloved members to hit the floor last Thursday.
Honestly, Nick Shannon didn’t either.
“I’m bad at basketball … really bad,” the Myrtle Beach senior said.
The young man with the self-proclaimed “worst jumpshot at Myrtle Beach High” put it on display for all in Myrtle Beach’s rout of North Myrtle Beach. Neither of his attempts hit the mark — but Shannon also knew whether he made or missed were not the point.
For the past several years, Shannon has served in whatever role asked by Martin and Seahawks boys basketball coaches. While largely behind a camera producing game film, he also has served as a team trainer.
His effort has not got without notice … and those in the Myrtle Beach student section let that be known. As the clock whittled to zero, the crowd began to chant, “We want (Nick) Shannon!,” for a couple minutes till Martin finally was able to call timeout and get him in the game.
“Guess it was time for me to put down the camera and finally take the floor,” Shannon joked. “Really though, it was fun. And to get that reception, it’s one of those once in a lifetime things you’ll always remember.”
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Comments